Asha was born in August 1990 and lived in Shelby, North Carolina with her parents and older brother. Her parents tried to shelter her from the influence of the outer world, and keep her focused on their extended family and church. They didn’t have a computer because of how many times you’d hear of pedophiles luring kids away through the internet, according to Iquilla, Asha’s mother. Supposedly, Asha handled this well; she contentedly stayed well within the limits her parents set. She loved playing basketball and was the point guard for her elementary school basketball team.

SHELBY, NC ・ 22 DAYS AGO