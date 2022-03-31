World Games Countdown: 100 Days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — D2 Line Dancing of Birmingham is preparing to celebrate its 10th year anniversary and you can join in the celebration. Desi Keith, owner and instructor, turned his passion into purpose. Keith says he uses his gift to help members of the community become physically and mentally fit one step at a time. He currently offers classes at the YWCA downtown on Monday through Thursdays. Class begins at 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $10. Keith says she is expanding his classes into West Alabama. He will be teaching a class on Tuesdays at McDonald Hughes Community Center in Tuscaloosa. On Wednesday, he will be teaching a class at Robert Hasson Community Center. All classes begin at 5:30 a.m.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 6 DAYS AGO