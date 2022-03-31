F1 news LIVE: Mercedes ‘plan new rear wing’ as Las Vegas Grand Prix confirmed for 2023

As the dust settles in Formula 1 following a dramatic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, attention turns to Melbourne and the Australian Grand Prix, with Ferrari and Red Bull out in front, leaving Lewis Hamilton , George Russell and Mercedes desperately scrapping around for a solution in their speed deficit to their F1 rivals. Should Toto wolff and co. not be able to bridge the gap soon, the title race could unfold into a shoot-out between Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles LeClerc, though Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez will also have a say. The main two drivers for the two front-runners though do not carry the same “animosity” as the battle against Mercedes last year, Christian Horner claims.

Ferrari dominated the opener in Bahrain, but Red Bull hit back with a vengeance, correcting their reliability issues at last weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix .Horner, Red Bull’s team principal, says racing Ferrari is “slightly different” but insists Mercedes, and their drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, will be back soon. “I’ve got no doubt about that,” he told Sky Sports. “When Mercedes get their problems sorted they’re going to be in there so that’s potentially six drivers who are going to be in contention every weekend. For the fans that’s going to be fantastic.”

Meanwhile former world champion Jenson Button has warned fellow Briton Lando Norris he may regret signing a long-term contract with McLaren.