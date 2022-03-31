Beginner Spanish for Adults

A teacher at a top grammar school has been suspended after allegedly using a mug with an image depicting the Prophet Muhammad. The staff member is said to have been photographed carrying the item in the playground at Colchester Royal Grammar School in Essex. The white mug appears to feature...
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been a member of my current church for over 10 years now. I love my pastor, but I am having trouble accepting some of his choices. He just divorced his wife of 25 years and remarried one of our former choir members within one year of signing the papers.
Just as there is no one right way to cook candied yams, there is no one right way to speak English. In fact, there are about 1.5 billion people on this earth who speak English. How do we determine which flavor of English is the "right" flavor? Well, we don't. One of these right flavors of English is called African American English (AAE).
This spring or summer, many families will be taking their first family vacation in over two years. Some will be taking their first family vacation ever. Needless to say, we all may need a bit of pre-trip planning before hopping on our next flight with our littles. Not only do we need to pack a few extra masks and hand sanitizers, we should also grab an extra dose of patience.
After 35+ years in the academic and research world, I’m sticking my foot into the world of writing fiction. At the start of the pandemic, I took a Zoom course and wrote my first bad novel in about six months. I asked a few people to look at it and got an awakening. This novel-writing business may be easy for some, but I’m not even at the starting line.
A recent poll found that more than 4 in 10 parents of school-aged children think that mask-wearing to protect against COVID-19 harmed their kids’ overall scholastic experience. The survey, conducted by POLITICO and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, found that only 11% of parents think that masks...
SYDNEY, Australia — Daytime naps could boost reading skills among preschoolers, a new study finds. An international team says children learning what letters correspond to what sounds do better on tests if they have some sleep before the exam. A child’s ability to match letters with sounds during preschool...
Social media use and impact on wellbeing is broken down by age in new study. Daniel Apodaca / UnsplashUK researchers went through surveys from 2011 to 2018 to understand how social media use impacts teens at every age.
I love having my three children and three grandchildren in my house. The truth is I have always loved a little chaos and a house filled with laughter, talking, and someone asking me to do something for them. My youngest is in her junior year of college and in a serious relationship with a boy who wants to live in Greenland. (Please tell me you all just said, “What?!” because I had the same reaction.) I recently asked her if she was thinking of moving out, and she said she would be with us until the end of college and probably another year after that. Now, although I was hoping she would stay until she was at least forty, (just kidding), I am not ready for all my children to be out of the house yet, but I know I must start preparing so I am not an emotional wreck. Anna Hoffman, PhD., a licensed psychologist at Thrive psychology in California says, “ Many caregivers will experience a sense of loss, loneliness, worry, and sadness when adult children leave the home.” She also goes on to say that parents can look at it as an opportunity to start a new chapter and experience new things. Here are some ideas I found to prepare for this in case you find yourself in the same situation.
Comments / 0