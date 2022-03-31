ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Is now the right time to change Missouri’s COVID-19 response?

By ABC 17 News Team
Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday said the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic will change, making it more akin to the way the state tracks and combats flu infections.

The news comes weeks after the omicron variant pushed cases and hospitalizations to unprecedented levels. Those numbers have since leveled off, with the virus spreading much more slowly.

Do you think this is the right time to change the pandemic response? Vote in the poll below.

