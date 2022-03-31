ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Severe weather damage across northwest Florida

By Tom Ingram
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A line of dangerous storms churned across northwest Florida Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The WKRG News 5 Weather Team tracked the destructive weather , including a likely tornado in Okaloosa County. Here we’re tracking the damage from the severe weather event.

We will continue to update this story as we confirm additional damage. Check back for updates.

UPDATE 3:54 a.m.: Lots of trees down on roads in neighborhoods off Avalon Boulevard, Del Monte Street, San Miguel Street, and North 15th Avenue in Milton.

UPDATE 2:59 a.m.:

  • Poor drainage and road flooding in the area of Santa Rosa Blvd and Miracle Strip Parkway in Fort Walton Beach.
  • Down trees and powerlines on Plympton Road in Laurel Hill.

UPDATE 1:30 a.m.:

  • An 18-wheeler crashed and was hanging over I-10 bridge over Escambia Bay .
  • All power was reported out in the Baker community in Okaloosa County at 1:30 a.m.

IN THIS ARTICLE
