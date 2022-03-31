ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IOC President to attend World Games 2022

By Phil Pinarski
 1 day ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has announced he will be attending the World Games 2022 in Birmingham this summer.

Bach says he plans to attend the opening ceremony on July 7 at Protective Stadium as well as several competitions throughout the sporting event.

“We’re very honored that the President of the International Olympic Committee will be joining us at the World Games 2022. This is another sign of the significance of the Games and its strong connection to the Olympics,” said Jonathan Porter, Chairman of the Board for the World Games 2022. “The International Olympic Committee is a tremendous supporter of everything we are doing in Birmingham to make this edition of the World Games the best ever.”

The World Games will feature 34 sports with 3,600 athletes from over 100 countries.

The World Games 2022 runs from July 7-17 in Birmingham.

