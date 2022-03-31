ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Royal Bank of Canada to buy Brewin Dolphin for $2.1 bln

 1 day ago

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) has made an agreed 1.6 billion pound ($2.1 billion) all cash offer for British wealth manager Brewin Dolphin, RBC said on Thursday.

Brewin shareholders will be offered 515 pence per shares, RBC said in a statement, representing a 62% premium on Wednesday’s closing price of 318 pence. That values Brewin Dolphin at 2.8% of its 55 billion pounds in assets under management as of Feb. 28, RBC added.

Directors of Brewin Dolphin have given unanimous backing for the deal, which is expected to complete at the end of the third quarter of this year, RBC said.

“The UK is a key growth market for RBC, and Brewin Dolphin provides us with an exceptional platform to significantly transform our wealth management business in the region,” said David Thomas, CEO of RBC Capital Markets Europe.

The combination would make RBC Wealth Management the No.3 wealth manager in Britain and Ireland as well as a market leader in Canada and with a growing position in the United States, Thomas said.

“The Brewin Dolphin Board is pleased to recommend the offer by RBC in the interests of our shareholders, our clients, our people and our business partners,” said Brewin Dolphin CEO Robin Beer. ($1 = 0.7618 pounds) (Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by Jason Neely and David Goodman)

