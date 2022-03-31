ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawn Mendes Returns With ‘When You’re Gone’: Watch the Music Video

By Billboard Staff
Shawn Mendes returns with “When You’re Gone” (via Island ), his first release of 2022.

A dreamy love song with a punchy chorus, “Gone” is his first release since “It’ll Be Okay,” which dropped in December 2021.

Long-time collaborator Jay Martin (“It’ll Be Okay,” “Mercy,” “Stitches”) shot the official music video, filmed across several days of recording, rehearsing in Toronto, Canada. The visual builds to Mendes’ live debut of the song at SXSW in Austin, Texas.

“When You’re Gone” was produced by the Canadian heartthrob and Jonah Shy, and was co-written by Mendes, Jonah Shy, and Scott Harris.

All four of Mendes’ four full-length studio albums have debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, including his most recent effort, Wonder , from 2020.

Mendes will perform “When You’re Gone” and his bank of hits when he returns to the road for Wonder: The World Tour ,  his biggest tour yet. The North America leg kicks off June 27 in Portland, OR and wraps Oct. 26 in Newark, NJ.

Watch the music video below.

