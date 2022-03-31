ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Body of missing Nevada teenager Naomi Irion found

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
 1 day ago
March 31 (UPI) -- The body of a Nevada teenager who went missing more than two weeks ago from a Walmart parking lot has been found, authorities said.

Naomi Irion, 18, was last seen at about 5 a.m. of March 12 in the parking lot of the Walmart in Fernley, located near the California border, where she was waiting for a shuttle bus to take her to the Panasonic Energy of North America where she worked.

Authorities said surveillance video of the scene shows a man in a gray hooded sweatshirt "lurking" about the parking lot. The suspect then gets into the front seat of Irion's four-door sedan with her in the passenger seat before driving away in an unknown direction.

In a joint statement late Wednesday from the sheriff's offices of Churchill and Lyon counties, authorities said a tip led investigators to a remote part of Churchill where they found a gravesite that contained the body of a White woman that was then transferred to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office Forensic Investigative Services team.

On Thursday, an autopsy confirmed that the body belonged to Irion.

"We would like to extend our sympathy and condolences to the Irion family and thank all the volunteers for their hard work in trying to find Naomi and bring closure to the family," the two sheriff's offices said, adding they will "continue to work closely on these cases."

Authorities said that Irion was in the parking lot at 5:09 a.m. and was active on social media until 5:23. A minute later, the suspect entered her car and drove away.

On March 15, her vehicle was recovered near the Walmart in an industrial area of Fernley, with forensic evidence recovered indicating that Irion's disappearance as of a "criminal in nature."

Troy Driver, 41, from Fallon, Nev., was detained Friday and being held on charges of kidnapping involved in the case.

Robin Everson
1d ago

the world is full of evil this is the generation of the devil it won't be long till the Anti Christ

Nancy Conn
15h ago

Always lock your car, immediately after entering. men and women, both. when my husband has to stop at a store and I stay in the car, I lock it.

BET

Family Of San Francisco Girl, 8, 'Devastated' After Body Found, Saying Death 'Could Have Been Avoided'

A manhunt is underway for a California man allegedly involved in an 8-year-old girl’s death that Child Protective Services could have prevented, her family says. Merced Police detectives discovered a child’s dead body Friday (March 11) at Dhante Jackson’s home in Merced, Calif., a police statement said. The Merced County Coroner’s Office is working on identifying the body that is believed to be the remains of Sophia Mason who was reported missing.
KMPH.com

Body found in shallow grave identified as missing Redding man

CARSON CITY, Nev. — A man whose body was found in March 2021 in a shallow grave near Rye Patch Reservoir in Pershing County, Nev. is a missing Redding man, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Jered Stefansky, 26, was reported missing to the Redding Police Department...
The Independent

Family of abducted teen Naomi Irion say they are banking on her spirit: ‘She made it then, she can make it now’

Naomi Irion’s family refers to her as the “miracle birth.”When her mother was pregnant in Houston with the now-18-year-old, there was “no amniotic fluid” for weeks before she delivered, Ms Irion’s big brother, Casey Valley, tells The Independent.“ We were all expecting the worst,” says Mr Valley, who was 14 at the time and, along with family and doctors, concerned about the newborn’s respiratory and urinary systems. “She pulled through at the last minute ... the first thing she did was pee and cry” - a welcome sign for those vital organ systems.“She made it then, and she can make...
Girl Taken From Home While Parents Sleep Goes Missing for 22 Years

Asha was born in August 1990 and lived in Shelby, North Carolina with her parents and older brother. Her parents tried to shelter her from the influence of the outer world, and keep her focused on their extended family and church. They didn’t have a computer because of how many times you’d hear of pedophiles luring kids away through the internet, according to Iquilla, Asha’s mother. Supposedly, Asha handled this well; she contentedly stayed well within the limits her parents set. She loved playing basketball and was the point guard for her elementary school basketball team.
The Independent

Naomi Irion: Hunt for missing woman as video shows hooded man ‘abduct’ her in Walmart car park

A Nevada woman has possibly been kidnapped in her own car by a hooded man in a Walmart car park near Reno. Police have released still images from surveillance footage that they say shows a hooded man walking from a nearby homeless encampment, standing around a number of vehicles, then getting into the car of 18-year-old Naomi Irion, and driving away with her in the passenger seat.“To me, it looked like a clear abduction,” Ms Irion’s brother Casey Valley said, according to ABC News.“Some monster takes them, and you don’t know what’s happened, you don’t know where they are...
Fox5 KVVU

Missing man found dead in Arizona desert

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A missing man who hadn’t been seen since since summer 2021 was found dead Thursday in the Arizona desert. Bullhead City Police said they responded to a call of human remains March 24 in a desert area east of Desert Foothills Boulevard. BCP said...
