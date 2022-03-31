Montevallo students survive scary spring break tornado

One is a scattered shower maker while the other is a bigger shower and storm maker. WATCH | Lexington ‘slow-speed’ chase suspect is registered sex offender. WKYT has also learned Davis is a registered sex offender from a conviction out of Florida, one from 2002 and one from 2007. Both involved teenage girls.
According to a survey of 3,145 college students by RecoveryFirst.org, a part of American Addiction Centers, about half (47%) of those who are planning to go on spring break this year reported they will not imbibe any alcohol, with 44% of Michigan students saying they will be practicing sobriety. The...
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Students from Auburn University, University of Virginia, University of Connecticut, and St. Thomas Aquinas (at Purdue), are taking part in Pensacola Habitat's Collegiate Challenge over their Spring Break. The program provides alternative school break volunteer opportunities to college students across the US. Pensacola Habitat for Humanity says...
A multi-day severe weather outbreak with tornadoes, destructive winds, large hail and flash flooding is underway across parts of the South, and the dangerous storms will continue to slowly march eastward through midweek. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued the following severe weather watches:. A Tornado Watch is valid until...
A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight has killed one person and wounded an unknown number. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee the oncoming twister....
Amazing video is coming out of Texas, where severe weather, including tornados, ripped across the state, leaving widespread damage Monday. In one video, captured in Elgin, Texas, by Brian Emfinger of Live Storms Media, a pickup is seen knocked on its side as debris rains down, spinning the truck across the road, and then knocking it right side up. Moments later, miraculously, the driver continued on their way.
Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
Numerous severe thunderstorms will pound the Southern U.S. over the next several days, starting this Monday PM. The above map is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for this Monday PM/night. There is a relatively large Enhanced Outlook Area (in orange on the map) covering much of Texas and a small portion of Louisiana. This includes Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and Austin. A Slight Risk Area (in yellow) surrounds the Enhanced Risk Area and there is a Marginal Risk Area (in dark green on the map). SPC says:
AccuWeather forecasters say the atmosphere over the southern United States is set to become primed for explosive weather in the days ahead. Residents in portions of the South still reeling from last week’s bout of destructive weather may find themselves in the path of Mother Nature’s wrath once again this week.
Dangerous severe weather outbreaks are expected in Texas on Monday and then again in Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday, with the threat from the latter being well-documented for days. Tuesday's threat has been dubbed a "moderate" risk by the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), which marks the 18th time since 2005...
SEVERE weather is forecast for parts of the US this weekend with damaging wind, tornado threats, and hail expected to batter eastern states. The storm forming in the south will make its way up to the East Coast by Friday, dumping a few inches of rain across several states. The...
Have you ever wondered about the odds you'll experience a tornado in your area in any given year? A number of studies over the past few decades have attempted to quantify your tornado risk. If you simply examined a map of all United States tornado tracks, you might conclude your...
A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight spawning multiple tornadoes left at least one person dead and 19 hospitalised. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee...
A man died while shielding his wife from a tornado in Iowa when the bathtub they were sheltering in was flung 100 feet by strong winds. Family members told local media that Rodney Clark’s final actions saved the life of his wife Judy. They had been married for 20 years. The area where their home stood in Madison County, Iowa, was turned into a muddy field by the violent storm on Saturday. Son-in-law Rhys Pate told KCCI that the 64-year-old “was changing the brakes on his truck, and Judy came yelling at Rod, ‘You got to get inside. The...
Severe storms are forecast Friday, with possible strong tornadoes across the central Gulf Coast states and large hail — over 2 inches — over the Ohio Valley. Nearly 45 million people are at risk of severe weather Friday as thunderstorms move east. This risk spans from the central Gulf Coast, northward to the Ohio Valley and eastward to the Carolina coast.
At least one person was killed after a powerful storm system moved east through Louisiana and Alabama on Tuesday, bringing dangerous tornadoes and powerful winds to New Orleans. Just a day earlier, one person was killed and several were injured when a tornado swept through North Texas, officials said. There...
