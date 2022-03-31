ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian shares snap 7-day winning streak on Russia-Ukraine jitters

By Jaskiran Singh
Reuters
 1 day ago

* ASX 200 gains for a sixth straight quarter

* Benchmark adds over 6% in March

* Tech stocks, banks, oil and gas top drags

* Miner BHP Group climbs over 2% (Updates to close)

March 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares snapped a seven-day winning streak to end lower on Thursday, as cautious investors refrained from placing huge bets on concerns over the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the prospect of aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.2% lower at 7499.6 points, as heavy losses in financials, technology and oil stocks offset mining boost just before close. The index, however, ended higher for a sixth straight quarter.

Global risk sentiment was dull as hopes of a negotiated resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war were quickly diminished on news of Moscow’s bombardment in the outskirts of Kyiv.

Markets also weighed on speculation that the U.S. central bank may follow an aggressive approach in hiking interest rates, as it looks to control stubborn inflation.

Domestic technology stocks shed 2.2% and were the top percentage decliners. The tech sub-index snapped two sessions of gains as it tracked overnight losses in its U.S. peers.

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc plunged 4.7% while accounting software provider Xero Ltd lost 4.6%.

While financials edged 1% lower on the day, they added 3.7% in March quarter. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shed 1%, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking slid 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively.

Energy stocks dived 1%, but gained about 25% in March quarter, following news that Washington may release up to 180 million barrels from its strategic petroleum reserve to sooth soaring crude prices.

Oil majors Santos Ltd and Woodside Petroleum Ltd shed between 1.4% and 1.7%.

The mining sub-index, which was single-handedly propping up the market until close, was overpowered by broad losses.

The sub-index added 1.8% on the day as iron ore prices got a boost after China pledged to roll out policies to counter the pressures stemming from the recent COVID-19 surge.

Sector majors BHP Group and Rio Tinto added 2.3% and 1.9%, respectively, while Fortescue Metals Group soared nearly 4.5%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.095% higher at 12,110 points.

WHIO Dayton

Stocks slip, oil slides as US releases crude reserves

Stocks edged lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday and oil prices fell as President Joe Biden ordered the release of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve. The move to pump more oil into the market is part of...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

European Stocks Close Slightly Higher as Russia-Ukraine Jitters Keep a Lid on Gains

LONDON — European stocks closed slightly higher on Monday as the Russia-Ukraine war continued to weigh on global market sentiment. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally closed up 0.1%, with sectors and major bourses pointing in opposite directions. Mining shares surged 4.3% to lead gains, while travel and leisure stocks fell 1.8% after a Boeing 737 passenger jet crashed in China.
MARKETS
Reuters

REFILE-US STOCKS-Futures slip as Ukraine optimism fades

(Corrects typos in paragraphs 1 and 2) * Futures down: Dow 0.24%, S&P 0.25%, Nasdaq 0.37%. March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slipped on Wednesday, as optimism around Ukraine-Russia peace talks waned and focus shifted to the prospect of rapid increases in interest rates weighing on economic growth.
STOCKS
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX snaps win streak as tech and financial shares slide

TORONTO, March 23 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday after hitting a record high in the previous session as weakness in the technology and financial sectors countered gains in commodity-linked shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended down 142.17 points, or 0.64%, at 21,932.18,...
STOCKS
Reuters

Sri Lankan shares snap three-day gaining streak as financials weigh

March 23 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka shares ended slightly lower on Wednesday after gaining for three straight sessions, dragged down by financial companies amid worries over surging inflation. * The CSE All-Share index fell 0.31% to 10,457.81 points. * Sri Lanka posted soldiers at hundreds of state-run gas stations on...
MARKETS
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures muted as Wall St heads for worst quarter since 2020

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Futures: Dow off 0.1%, S&P up 0.02%, Nasdaq climbs 0.25%. March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures were subdued on Thursday as investors focused on the raging conflict in Ukraine and the outlook for U.S. interest rate hikes, with the main indexes on course for their worst quarterly performance since the pandemic crash in 2020.
STOCKS
