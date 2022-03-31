Maitreyi Ramakrishnan: "There are no words to express how grateful I am for everything that’s happened thanks to Never Have I Ever"

Rock made his first comments on the Oscar slap in two shows in Boston Wednesday night that kicked off his "Ego Death World Tour," telling the first crowd that he "still kind of processing" what had happened. Speaking three days after the incident and two days after Smith's Instagram apology, the comedian suggested he and Smith haven't spoken. “I haven’t talked to anyone, despite what you may have heard,” Rock said during the second show, according to CNN. Before his comments, Rock said, "I wrote a show before all this nonsense happened." Rock was greeted by standing ovations at both shows. "Let me be all misty and s***," Rock said with tears in his eyes, gesturing to the crowd's warm response, according to CNN's Chloe Melas, who attended both shows. Rock added: "I don't have a bunch of sh*t about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I had like a whole show I wrote before this weekend. And I'm still kind of processing what happened, so at some point I'll talk about that sh*t. And it'll be serious and it'll be funny, but right now I'm going to tell some jokes." Incidentally, the final two stops on Rock's "Ego Death World Tour" will bring him back to the scene of The Slap: The Dolby Theatre, on Nov. 17 and 18.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO