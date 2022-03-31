Can Nielsen's "measurement monopoly" be fixed after a private equity firm acquired it for $16 billion?

"After a slew of recent TV series that prioritize the CEO’s perspective — often to such an extent that you’re asked to savor their victories along with them — it’s such a relief to see a biopic that’s consistently concerned with the hell these egomaniacs can unleash," says Ben Travers. He notes that recent episodes of The Dropout have focused on the workers, in contrast to Super Pumped and WeCrashed, "but The Dropout is still about Elizabeth Holmes. Viewers still have to spend time with a lying, scheming, leader in business as she gains incredible wealth and prominence." Travers adds: "Perhaps you need to be watching Severance. Whether you’re already aware of Apple’s buzzy new drama or are just now hearing about it, Dan Erickson’s freshman series works as an antidote not only to the spate of dry CEO dramas, but to the aimless nature of too many bloated streaming series. Severance is propulsive and pointed; a thriller that wears its convictions on its well-tailored sleeves — including a compassionate embrace of everyday employees and a layered condemnation of corporate overreach. And as it flies toward Friday’s Season 1 finale, the working class heroes are preparing for battle against a corporation founded by a single, mysterious CEO."

