WWE

WWE 2K22 1.08 Patch Notes – Hotfix to improve gameplay experience

By Franz Christian Irorita
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 1 day ago
The official WWE 2K22 version 1.08 Patch Notes are out – here’s everything new in WWE 2K22’s latest patch update. According to WWE 2K22’s official website, Patch 1.08 introduces these changes to the game:. Provides roster support for added nWo 4-Life Superstars. Various fixes and...

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
