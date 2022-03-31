ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Promised Land creator was grateful for the move from ABC to Hulu, despite it being seen as a demotion

Primetimer
Primetimer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The ABC Latino family drama wrapped up its 10-episode first season on Hulu on Tuesday after its first five episodes aired on ABC, starting in January. But while moving to...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Jumping to ABC for New Show

In advance of This Is Us' series finale, one of the show's stars is making their move to a new network. Deadline reported that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on This Is Us, is set to headline a new pilot comedy for ABC. The single-camera comedy is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
IndieWire

Jeff Garlin Allegedly ‘Doesn’t Want to Be’ on ‘The Goldbergs’ and ‘Wants to Leave Mid-Scene’

Click here to read the full article. The allegations against “The Goldbergs” star Jeff Garlin have thrown the ABC series “for a loop” when filming its ninth season. Co-star Wendi McLendon-Covey took to Twitter to respond to criticisms of the sitcom using a stand-in for Garlin, namely during scenes pivotal to the plot. Garlin’s role was significantly cut down due to an ongoing three-year investigation into HR complaints involving toxic workplace allegations. Garlin insisted to Vanity Fair in December 2021 that he was “not fired” from the series. Variety later reported that Garlin would not film any new episodes of “The Goldbergs” for...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

WATCH: Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock in Shocking Unscripted Oscars Moment

In a moment that will go down in Oscars history, Will Smith leapt onstage and slapped Chris Rock for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Despite initial confusion in the Dolby Theatre, the shocking moment was later revealed to be completely unscripted, though viewers in the United States missed much of it due to ABC's overzealous censors.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Promised Land#Demotion#Police#Abc#Latino#The Los Angeles Times
CinemaBlend

NCIS: New Orleans' Scott Bakula Is Coming To NBC For His Next TV Project, So Is Quantum Leap Next?

Scott Bakula was a familiar face on network TV for the better part of a decade thanks to his starring role as Dwayne Pride on CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, but the NCIS spinoff came to an end back in 2021. Now, the actor has landed a new project at NBC that could bring him back to network TV, which raises the question: could the Quantum Leap revival at NBC be next?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CinemaBlend

Laurie Metcalf Has Landed A New Role For HBO, So What About The Conners?

The Conners has its fair share of irreplaceable stars, and it's reasonable to say actress Laurie Metcalf is near the top of the list. Her role as Roseanne Conner’s sister, Jackie, has long brought audiences laughter, but the actress does get other gigs outside of the show. Just recently, Metcalf snagged a new role on HBO, which might raise questions regarding her future on the ABC sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
spoilertv.com

Unbroken - Scott Bakula To Star In NBC Pilot

Former Quantum Leap star Scott Bakula is returning to NBC as the lead of ranch drama pilot Unbroken (working title), which he also will executive produce. Bakula will play Ash Holleran, a retired saddle bronc rodeo champion who’s desperate to hold on to the California ranch that’s been in his family for generations. With neighbors encroaching, and his winery and trail riding businesses barely turning a profit, Ash and his extended family will be forced to dig deep to find a road back to the life they once knew.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Geena Davis Exits CBS’ Legal Drama Pilot; Marcia Gay Harden Replaces Her – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2 PM: Marcia Gay Harden has closed her deal to star in CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot, replacing Geena Davis. EXCLUSIVE, 11 AM: There is a major casting change on CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot. Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden is in negotiations to play the female lead opposite Skylar Astin. She will replace fellow Oscar winner Geena Davis, who was originally cast in the pilot but is no longer part of the project. I hear the pilot had a table read at the top of last week...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

HBO unveils the trailer for Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

Jerrod Carmichael's third HBO standup special, directed by Bo Burnham, premieres April 1. Carmichael, who will host SNL for the first time on April 9 to promote the special, made his HBO standup special debut with the Spike Lee-directed Jerrod Carmichael: Love at the Store in 2014, followed by the Burnham-directed Jerrod Carmichael: 8 in 2017 and 2019's two-part video diary Home Videos and Sermon On The Mount.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

ABC Renews Fan-Favorite Comedy Series for Season 2

One of TV's biggest new sitcom hits is officially returning for a second season. Abbott Elementary, which airs on ABC, has been receiving great ratings and stellar acclaim through its first season on the network. The series about a group of teachers in an underfunded Philadelphia school is tied with CBS' Ghosts for the highest-rated freshman sitcom in the 18-49 demographic. Fans have been waiting for some kind of official announcement about the fate of the series from ABC, and that word finally came down on Monday. Abbott Elementary is returning for Season 2.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’s Aidy Bryant Signs With CAA

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Longtime Saturday Night Live star Aidy Bryant has signed with CAA. It comes six months after Bryant, who has spent ten years on the venerable NBC variety comedy series, signed an overall deal with Universal Television, where she is developing new projects for the studio. Bryant made her debut as a featured player on NBC in 2012 and was promoted to repertory player during her second season on the show. During her time at the Lorne Michaels-created show, she has earned three Primetime Emmy Awards nominations including two nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Sons of Anarchy' Alum to Star in CBS Drama Pilot

Jimmy Smits joined a new CBS police drama pilot, co-starring NCIS: New Orleans alum Amanda Warren. The former Sons of Anarchy actor will play a New York City police chief in East New York. Smits is a veteran of New York City-set police procedurals, as he played Detective Bobby Simone on NYPD Blue.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live Fan-Favorite Star to Get a New Series Based on His Life

Saturday Night Live and The Suicide Squad star Pete Davidson is set to star in a new comedy series titled Bupkis. The story will be a gritty and stylized version of Davidson's own life story, and will be co-written by Davidson, Dave Sirus, and Crashing's Judah Miller. According to Deadline, who broke the story, Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels will produce through his Broadway Video banner and Universal Television. Per the report, Bupkis is described as "a raw, unflinching, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson's real life. It will include a mixture of grounded storytelling with absurd elements depicting an unfiltered view through Pete's eyes."
TV SERIES
Popculture

'FBI: Most Wanted' Star Julian McMahon's Dramatic Exit Explained by Showrunner

FBI: Most Wanted star Julian McMahon has officially exited the hit CBS drama, and now series showrunner David Hudgins has explained more about the big exodus. Speaking to Deadline, Hudgins discussed the big change and dished on what went into crafting McMahon's final episode. Note: Spoilers below for Tuesday's episode of FBI: Most Wanted.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
27K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy