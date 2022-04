CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio--Chagrin Arts is hosting a virtual book club meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 5. Stephanie Jones will share her perspective of her father Judge Nathaniel R. Jones’s autobiography, “Answering the Call along with his impact on the family and community. In the book, Judge Nathaniel R. Jones talks about the modern struggle to end racial discrimination in America. The discussion will be led by Jenn Dye and include Kanisha Ervin, a Dinsmore and P&G fellow at the Ohio Innocence Project, Lindsay Ford Ellis, associate general counsel at OhioHealth, and Ashley Nkadi, a current law student at the University of Cincinnati College of Law.

