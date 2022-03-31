ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorable Final Four games between conference rivals

Part of the NCAA Tournament's charm is that it can pit schools from different corners of the country against each other. Teams that might go years without scheduling each other during the regular season end up matched in some of the biggest games of the year.

Every now and then, however, there's a Final Four matchup with a lot more familiarity — when teams from the same conference meet at this stage. It's still rare enough to stand out when it happens, and this week Duke and North Carolina will play in an all-ACC semifinal.

Here are a few other particularly memorable matchups between league rivals at the Final Four:

1976 FINAL: INDIANA 86, MICHIGAN 68

Needing one more win to secure an unbeaten national title — something no men's team has accomplished since — Indiana faced a familiar Big Ten foe. Michigan, which had lost to the Hoosiers by six that January and then took Indiana to overtime the following month, presented a potential roadblock for Bob Knight's team.

The Wolverines led by six at halftime before Indiana scored 57 points in the second — a title game record for either half.

1985 FINAL: VILLANOVA 66, GEORGETOWN 64

After beating St. John's in the semis, Georgetown went up against another Big East rival and fell short in its bid for a second straight title. Villanova shot 79% from the field — a Final Four record — but this upset was about more than shooting.

The Wildcats kept their cool against Georgetown's pressure defense, and they prevented Patrick Ewing from dominating inside. They also were able to shorten the game a bit with some well-timed stalling, since there was no shot clock.

1988 FINAL: KANSAS 83, OKLAHOMA 79

After the highest-scoring half in title game history, these two Big Eight teams entered the break tied at 50. Oklahoma forced plenty of miscues with its pressure defense, but Kansas kept it close with shooting reminiscent of Villanova three years earlier — except at a faster tempo and with 3-pointers.

Ultimately, this game and this tournament were about Danny Manning. The Sooners simply couldn't overcome him.

1989 SEMIFINAL: MICHIGAN 83, ILLINOIS 81

Interim coach Steve Fisher guided the Wolverines to a national title, beating Seton Hall in overtime for the championship. One game earlier, Michigan won another nail biter against one of its Big Ten rivals.

After 33 lead changes, it was tied at 81 when Sean Higgins scored off an offensive rebound in the final seconds to send the Wolverines to the title game.

2001 SEMIFINAL: DUKE 95, MARYLAND 84

Around the turn of the century, Maryland was a major power in the ACC. The Terrapins played Duke four times in 2001, but won just once. The Blue Devils wiped out a 10-point deficit in under a minute at the end of regulation, eventually beating the Terps at Maryland. The Terrapins avenged that with a victory at Duke later in the season.

The Blue Devils edged Maryland in the ACC Tournament, but the Terps weren't intimidated at the start of their Final Four matchup, racing to a 39-17 lead. Duke was within 11 at halftime, and the Blue Devils ended up winning by that margin, setting a record for biggest Final Four comeback.

Duke went on to beat Arizona for the championship. Maryland went on to win it all the following year.

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

NBC Sports

What to know about the Duke-UNC rivalry before Final Four showdown

We are just days away from one of the most anticipated Final Four games in recent NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament history. After Kansas and Villanova battle on Saturday, one of sports’ biggest rivalries will take center stage at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans as Duke and North Carolina play each other for the first time ever in March Madness.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

NCAA Tournament odds: Picks for the Final Four games

From the underdogs barking in every round of the tournament to watching Coach K.'s greatness for one last run, March has been both mad and magical. Duke and North Carolina will play each other for the first time ever in the NCAA Tournament. Kansas is playing in its 16th Final Four! Villanova is on a mission to snag its first title since 2018. One thing I know for sure is that this is the weekend to bet on blue.
NFL
ABC News

Iowa sophomore basketball player Keegan Murray is entering the NBA draft

Keegan Murray will enter the 2022 NBA draft. "I am forever grateful that Coach [Fran] McCaffery gave me the opportunity to live out my dream," Murray told ESPN on Tuesday. "Iowa will always be my home and I'm forever grateful to be part of Hawkeye Nation." Murray, the No. 5...
NBA
FOX Sports

NCAA Men's Final Four: By the numbers

The Final Four is set, and the action in New Orleans will include an incredible collection of blue bloods. With such an impressive group of tradition-rich programs, there are plenty of numbers to crunch ahead of Saturday's matchups. Here are the numbers to know. GENERAL. Most Final Four appearances, all...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ABC News

DeMar DeRozan's 50-point game carries Chicago Bulls to key OT win

CHICAGO -- When Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan returned to the locker room on Thursday night -- having just willed the Bulls to a 135-130 overtime victory over the LA Clippers with a season-high 50 points -- his teammate, Zach LaVine, sat and waited to present him with the game ball.
NBA
CBS Sports

Duke vs. North Carolina prediction, line, odds: 2022 NCAA Tournament picks, Final Four bets from proven model

The No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (28-9) and the No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils (32-6) clash in the 2022 Final Four on Saturday. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski looks to advance to the title game in his last season coaching the program. This will be the first time these two universities square off in the NCAA Tournament. These teams split the season series 1-1.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bucks County Courier Times

Here's recipe for Villanova to defeat Kansas in Final Four, reach title game

Beating Kansas is a challenge because the Jayhawks are experienced, big, deep and talented. Beating Kansas when a team is at less than full strength adds to the degree of difficulty. That versatile Villanova junior guard Justin Moore suffered a torn right Achilles tendon late in the Elite Eight victory over Houston certainly qualifies as a significant loss.
VILLANOVA, PA
ESPN

Women's Final Four 2022: How each team in Minneapolis can win the national title

The 2022 women's Final Four might look a little familiar: Three of the four teams that are in Minneapolis also reached the final weekend a year ago. Also familiar: Three of the four teams are No. 1 seeds for the fifth consecutive tournament. The Stanford Cardinal are the defending champions. The South Carolina Gamecocks are the 2021-22 wire-to-wire No. 1 team in the country. The UConn Huskies are making their 14th Final Four appearance in a row. And the Louisville Cardinals, the team that wasn't in San Antonio last March, are making their fourth trip to the national semifinals.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ABC News

Ex-NFL QB Colin Kaepernick named honorary captain for Michigan Wolverines' spring game

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been named an honorary captain for Michigan's annual Maize and Blue spring game on Saturday, the school announced Wednesday. The school tweeted pictures of Kaepernick with coach Jim Harbaugh and players. Harbaugh coached Kaepernick with the San Francisco 49ers for four seasons from 2011...
NFL
The Spun

Look: The 5 Most Valuable Players At The Final Four

With the men’s and women’s Final Four games set to take place later this week, ESPN has unveiled a list of the most valuable players remaining in the two fields. This list from ESPN is based off the student-athletes’ NIL value. The No. 1 spot belongs to UConn guard Paige Bueckers, who had 27 points in a double overtime win over NC State this past Monday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fox News

Final Four 2022: Steve Lavin, college basketball coaching great, breaks down big matchups

The 2022 NCAA men’s basketball Final Four features some of the most compelling storylines and matchups of any in recent history. The teams play at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans starting Saturday night with the games between Duke and North Carolina and Kansas and Villanova. The winners will meet for the national championship at the same venue Monday night.
COLLEGE SPORTS
