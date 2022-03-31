Serial interrupter

You might be currently dating around, looking for the right one, and when you go out, you might take your best friend. You might be the kind of person that doesn't like to initiate conversation, so your best friend might assist you in this capacity by going up to the man or woman that you like and warming them up before you talk to him or her. However, now, you might be reconsidering this approach. You might be wondering how to change up your dating game. So, what do you do if you no longer want your best friend to warm up the conversation for you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

25 DAYS AGO