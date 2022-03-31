ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFC Degustation

Cover picture for the articleIn a world first, KFC partnered this week with a hatted chef to bring a select lucky few Sydneysiders an 11 course degustation, echoing the Colonel’s 11 secret herbs and spices. The announcement of the planned set menu, in a secret location in Alexandria, immediately went viral. Friends...

