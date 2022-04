One year has passed since a gunman took the lives of six Asian women and two others at spas in the Atlanta area. The shooting spurred new activism and awareness around violence against the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. And yet reports of such violence are on the rise: One recent study found that anti-Asian hate crimes jumped more than 300 percent in the United States last year, and cities such as New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C., reported dramatic increases as well. Women are disproportionately likely to be targeted.

SOCIETY ・ 15 DAYS AGO