Fargo, ND

Beulah “Bonnie” Pullen-Hodson

Minot Daily News
 2 days ago

In Fargo at the age of 90. Hector Airport Gift Shop. her children, Pattie (Jim) planned for a later...

www.minotdailynews.com

East Oregonian

Anniversary: Clyde and Bonnie (Turner) Douglas

PENDLETON — Clyde and Bonnie (Turner) Douglas of Pendleton will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married March 18, 1962, in Butler, Illinois. The couple has two children, the late Jeff Douglas and Julie Birrer of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Clyde retired from the Columbia Basin Agricultural Research Center,...
PENDLETON, OR
WEAU-TV 13

BONNIE BAARLIE AND REGINA SCHMIDTKE

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate two people for the Sunshine Award. The first is Bonnie Baarlie. Bonnie is a wonderful neighbor who has always been thoughtful, caring, and helpful. Bonnie is active in her church assisting with the community meals, plays organ, and shares her home for bible study. Bonnie makes beautiful wreaths, crafts, and brightens the lives of others with her handmade card ministry. Bonnie takes her sister-in-law to appointments, on trips, or fun social outings. She offers a place to stay to others when needed or transportation. Bonnie shares flower bouquets, grapes, cherries, apples, and wonderful garden vegetables in season. Bonnie is a great cook and often shares her yummy cookies or homemade breads. She truly is a ray of sunshine and brightens the lives of many.
SOCIETY
Leavenworth Times

Sister Bonnie Ann Bachle, SCL

Sister Bonnie Ann Bachle, 81, a Sister of Charity of Leavenworth (SCL) for 61 years, died on Feb. 13, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan. Sister entered the religious community on Aug. 30, 1960, and served in education and pastoral ministry. To read her complete obituary, please visit the SCL website at https://www.scls.org/sisterbonniebachle/.
KANSAS CITY, KS
explore venango

Services Set for Bonnie Lou Pfendler

Bonnie Lou Pfendler, 76, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday December 1, 2021 in Meadville from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Saturday, March 19, 2022.
FRANKLIN, PA

