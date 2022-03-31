ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Nursing residency program to honor graduates

 2 days ago

On April 13, Trinity Health will honor 11 graduates of the Nursing Residency Program. The celebration marks the completion of the eighth cohort and will take place at Trinity Health Riverside Auditorium from 10 a.m.- noon. The Nurse Residency Program was adapted by Trinity Health in 2017 to mitigate...

beckershospitalreview.com

6 schools launching nursing programs

Several colleges and universities have launched nursing programs and partnerships to address persistent shortages around the country. Six schools and hospitals that have recently started programs or plan to do so:. Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive. If you would like to add a new program to this list,...
WAFF

Huntsville Hospital to launch new nurse training program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital and Drake State Community and Technical College announced that they will be launching a new program that will train Licensed Practical Nurses that will work at the hospital. “If there is a win-win for someone looking for a career, this is it,” said President...
Health
Metro News

Justice provides nursing education programs with financial boost

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly $23 million in grant funding has been awarded to 26 nursing education programs at colleges, universities, schools of nursing and career technical education centers across West Virginia. The University of Charleston is part of that funding and is set to receive $964,850. UC President Marty...
WHIZ

OUZ Celebrates 50 Year Anniversary for the First Nursing Class Graduates

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- About 50 years ago the first nursing class graduated from Ohio University Zanesville (OUZ). Today they celebrated the class of 1970, where the class members and original instructor, Judy Davis, share their stories on what they’ve been able to accomplish. Nursing is a caring and compassionate...
beckershospitalreview.com

3 reasons physicians resist telehealth

Telehealth usage has boomed throughout the pandemic, but many physicians are unsure about its sustainability. Here are three key reasons some physicians are reluctant to adopt the care delivery model. Payer trouble. Many states are relaxing COVID-19 restrictions and dropping public health emergency designations, moves that affect payers' decisions on...
5NEWS

ATU nursing programs receive $675,000 in federal funds

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Tech University (ATU) nursing students in Russellville and Ozark will have access to simulated clinical situations thanks to federal funding secured by Congressman Steve Womack. ATU will receive $675,000 in federal funds to update simulation rooms and computer labs, purchase hospital beds, and purchase human...
WIBW

Topeka nursing home honored for excellence in patient care

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Topeka nursing home has been recognized for its excellence in patient care. Brewster Health Center says on Wednesday, March 16, U.S. News & World Report recognized it as a Best Nursing Home for 2021-2022 with a “High Performing” rating in Short Term Rehabilitation.
Morning Journal

LCCC nursing graduates licensure exam scores outpace state, national rates

The number of Lorain County Community College nursing graduates passing the 2021 National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-RN) has outpaced state and national rates. Out of 155 LCCC registered nurse graduates to take the National Council Licensure Examination, 135 – or 87.10 percent – passed the 2021 exam, surpassing state (79.07 percent) and national (82.48 percent) passing rates, according to a news release.
MedicalXpress

Is diabetes being overtreated in nursing home residents?

Older adults with diabetes who are living in nursing homes are at high risk of having low blood sugar levels—called hypoglycemia—if their diabetes is overtreated. A study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society suggests that many nursing home residents continue to receive insulin and other medications that increase hypoglycemia risk even after blood tests suggest overtreatment.
MedicalXpress

AMA poll: Most physicians continuing to use telehealth

The majority of physicians have embraced telehealth and expect to use it even more in the future, according to the results of a survey released by the American Medical Association. The survey, which included 2,232 physician respondents, was conducted as a follow-up to the 2020 COVID-19 Healthcare Coalition survey. According...
beckershospitalreview.com

Athenahealth improving medical records for transgender patients

Athenahealth launched a new feature within its EHR system that allows for more accurate information for nonbinary and transgender patients. The company added new capabilities to athenaOne, its cloud-based suite of EHRs, healthcare billing and patient engagement solutions, to accurately record and display patient information — including name, pronouns and gender identity, in addition to legal name or gender assigned at birth — on care summaries, dashboards, printed forms and patient charts for front and back office workers, according to a March 31 press release.
psychologytoday.com

Cultural Competence in Canadian Mental Health Care

Racism is imbedded in Canada and its mental health care systems. Canadians of colour may be traumatized due to racism. Cultural competence makes health care services more accessible and effective for people of different cultural backgrounds. Cultural competence helps clinicians work effectively with culturally marginalized adults, children, and families. Given...
Psych Centra

For Clinicians: CPT Codes for Psychotherapy and Other Psychology Services

CPT codes allow mental health professionals to identify services for payment. Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) codes are used to identify various types of psychological services, ranging from psychotherapy and group therapy to psychological testing services. Clinicians use these codes to bill clients and file health insurance claims to private insurance...
MedicalXpress

Scientists find racial and ethnic disparities in use of pediatric acute asthma care

Black children with asthma accessed community health centers (CHCs) less than white children, while Latino children (who prefer to speak either English or Spanish) were more likely to visit CHCs for acute, chronic, and preventive care overall, according to a new, large study. The pattern of low clinic utilization by Black children was accompanied by more frequent emergency department visits compared to the other groups. The difference in utilization at the CHC level suggests there are other factors beyond affordability influencing disparities in health care utilization. The study, published in The Annals of Family Medicine, was largely supported by the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD), part of the National Institutes of Health.
