Nursing residency program to honor graduates

Athenahealth launched a new feature within its EHR system that allows for more accurate information for nonbinary and transgender patients. The company added new capabilities to athenaOne, its cloud-based suite of EHRs, healthcare billing and patient engagement solutions, to accurately record and display patient information — including name, pronouns and gender identity, in addition to legal name or gender assigned at birth — on care summaries, dashboards, printed forms and patient charts for front and back office workers, according to a March 31 press release.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 16 HOURS AGO