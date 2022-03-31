Nursing residency program to honor graduates

Black children with asthma accessed community health centers (CHCs) less than white children, while Latino children (who prefer to speak either English or Spanish) were more likely to visit CHCs for acute, chronic, and preventive care overall, according to a new, large study. The pattern of low clinic utilization by Black children was accompanied by more frequent emergency department visits compared to the other groups. The difference in utilization at the CHC level suggests there are other factors beyond affordability influencing disparities in health care utilization. The study, published in The Annals of Family Medicine, was largely supported by the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD), part of the National Institutes of Health.
