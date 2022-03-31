ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Ukraine's spring crops sowing area up 10% from last year

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

LVIV, Ukraine, March 31 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farmers have sown about 400,000 hectares (988,000 acres) with various spring crops by Thursday, or a tenth more than by the same date last year, despite the Russian invasion, deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskiy said.

A lack of fuel had not affected sowing, he added.

“We are negotiating with suppliers so that the sowing campaign does not stop,” Vysotskiy said in a televised statement.

This month, Ukrainian agriculture officials told Reuters that the spring crop sowing area in 2022 could more than halve from last year, to about 7 million hectares, versus 15 million hectares expected before the invasion.

They say farmers could reduce the area sown with sunflower and corn, but increase the area sown to cereals like peas, barley and oats.

Ukraine has suspended exports of rye, oats, millet, buckwheat, salt, sugar, meat and livestock since the invasion, and introduced export licences for wheat. The government said it would allow free exports of corn and sunflower oil, however.

On Thursday, Vysotskiy said Ukraine had 13 million tonnes of corn and 3.8 million tonnes of wheat in stocks by the end of March.

Last week, Ukraine’s new agriculture minister, Mykola Solskyi, said grain stocks for export amounted to $7.5 billion but did not say what the available volume was.

Global food prices would continue to rise if the situation in Ukraine following the invasion did not change, he added. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

German minister says further Strela missiles are on way to Ukraine

BERLIN, March 23 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday that after delays in deliveries, further supplies of Strela missiles, which had been in the inventories of the former Communist East German army, were on the way to Ukraine. Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted Germany to stage...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Ukraine’s Three-to-One Advantage

A few nights ago in Lviv, after an early dinner (restaurants shut at 8 p.m. because of curfew), I stepped into the elevator of my hotel. I was chatting with a colleague when a man in early middle age, dressed and equipped like a backpacker, thrust his hand into the closing door. “You guys American?” he asked. I told him we were, and as he reached for the elevator button, I couldn’t help but notice his dirty hands and the half-moons of filth beneath each fingernail. I also noticed his fleece. It had an eagle, a globe, and an anchor embossed on its left breast. “You a Marine?” I asked. He said he was (or had been—once a Marine, always a Marine), and I told him that I’d served in the Marines too.
EUROPE
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Crops#Food Prices#Sowing#Lviv#Ukrainian#Russian
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Russia
Markets Insider

The CEO of one of the world's biggest fertilizer companies says there will be a food crisis because of the war in Ukraine and the question is just 'how large' it will be

The CEO of Yara International, a major fertilizer producer, told WSJ there will be a food crisis. Bloomberg Green Markets North America Fertilizer Price Index jumped 10% Friday to an all-time high. Sweeping sanctions over the Ukraine war are limiting fertilizer supplies from major producers in Russia.
AGRICULTURE
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all...
MILITARY
AOL Corp

Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb as battle for Mariupol rages

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces said they retook a strategically important suburb of the capital early Tuesday, while Russia's attack on the embattled southern port of Mariupol raged unabated, with fleeing civilians describing relentless bombardments and corpses lying in the streets. While Russian forces carried on with the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Mother and daughter turned away from UK border after fleeing Ukraine

A mother and a daughter who fled the war in Ukraine have said they were turned away from the UK border as they tried to reach friends in Wales.Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk, 40, from Kyiv, escaped the conflict and drove over 1,500 miles to a ferry port in Calais only to be told they could not make the crossing without a visa.The two women have been offered sanctuary with Ms Semenova’s godparents Graham and Alla Blackledge, who live in Glasbury-on-Wye, near Brecon.But when they told officials they were refugees and were seeking asylum in Britain, the border guard...
U.K.
Reuters

China tells EU it will pursue Ukraine peace in its own way

BRUSSELS/BEIJING, April 1 (Reuters) - China offered the European Union assurances on Friday that it would seek peace in Ukraine but said this would be on its own terms, deflecting pressure for a tougher stance towards Russia. Premier Li Keqiang told EU leaders that Beijing would push for peace in...
EUROPE
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

387K+
Followers
309K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy