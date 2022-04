I've already had the chance to talk about fish fry around the Hudson Valley, but what about fish tacos? There are some people who go crazy for this stuff. As for me, I'm just getting into it. Back in college I went out to a number of Mexican restaurants with friends and I would try some different meals, but I've found since I've moved back to Poughkeepsie, I haven't been as adventurous in regards to visiting new places and trying new cuisines. Also, my wallet hasn't been my best friend in regards to trying new, possibly pricier dishes.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO