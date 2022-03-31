ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ex Mancester United Defender: Luke Shaw is 'Lucky' to be in the England Squad, and His Comments Were 'Wrong'

By Rhys James
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LwIZM_0ev1M9O400

An ex Manchester United defender has claimed Luke Shaw is "Lucky" to be in the Manchester United, and that his comments about feeling more wanted on England duty were "Wrong" to make.

An ex Manchester United defender has claimed Luke Shaw is "Lucky" to be in the Manchester United, and that his comments about feeling more wanted on England duty were "Wrong" to make.

Shaw has struggled at times this season with The Red Devils, and former right-back Paul Parker gave his thoughts.

Parker told Betfred : “He’s getting a good run in the England side because (Ben) Chilwell isn’t fit and there isn’t anyone at the moment currently pushing him for that spot."

"Shaw’s comments were wrong if I’m being honest. Everyone would have seen that as smug and a dig about what’s going on at Manchester United."

Luke Shaw

IMAGO / Just Pictures

"When you look at his situation then you can come out and say that he’s not playing for United as he hasn’t been consistently good enough."

The 57 year old went on to say Shaw is lucky to be in the position he is, considering form.

"He’s fortunate that Gareth (Southgate) hasn’t got many left-backs to call on."

He finished: "He’s a fortunate player and he shouldn’t be using England to make a dig at people at Manchester United.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room

365

Followers

457

Posts

124K+

Views

Follow United Transfer Room and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Spun

Look: Crazy Photo Of Mohamed Salah Is Going Viral

Tuesday’s match between Egypt and Senegal ended in a controversial penalty shootout. Unfortunately, Mohamed Salah and the rest of Egypt’s national team had to deal with fans shining laser pointers. During the end of this World Cup qualifier, Salah was legitimately dealing with laser pointers from every direction....
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Luke Shaw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#The England Squad#The Red Devils#Ben Rrb Chilwell#Manchester United 3 2
The Guardian

‘Absolute joke’: Southgate hits out at England fans who booed Harry Maguire

Gareth Southgate vented his disgust at the England fans who booed Harry Maguire before the 3-0 friendly win over Ivory Coast, calling their actions “an absolute joke”. Maguire’s struggles with Manchester United had been a hot topic in the buildup to this international break and there were boos from sections of the crowd when his name was read out before kick-off, with further jeering upon his first few touches of the ball.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

2022 World Cup: USMNT's mindset, strategy at Costa Rica

In their heart of hearts, every member of the U.S. Men’s National Team expected victory in Sunday’s must-win match against Panama. But a 5-1 thrashing that, in theory at least, renders Wednesday’s World Cup qualifying finale in Costa Rica (9:05 p.m. ET) mostly anticlimactic? Nobody expected that.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
365
Followers
457
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy