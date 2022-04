An NFT collector has accidentally sold an NFT, which they meant to list for $1.2 million, for about $0. NFT trader Rock Dust wanted to sell their etherrock NFT (for those uninitiated, yes it is just a picture of a rock) for 444 eth, currently valued at $1,143,082. Instead, they listed the jpg at 444 wei – the smallest unit of ether currency – which works out to be less than one cent. Previous pictures of cartoon rocks have sold for $1.7 million.

MARKETS ・ 17 DAYS AGO