STURGIS — Michael Schultz has accepted the position as activities director for Sturgis Brown High School and will begin his duties in July, 2022. Schultz is currently completing his fifth year as AD at Valley City Public Schools in Valley City, N.D. Valley City is the smallest team in the largest class in North Dakota and compete against Fargo and Grand Forks schools.

STURGIS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO