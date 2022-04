BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In their first season in Class B, the Orchard Park boys lacrosse team faced now league opponent West Seneca West on Wednesday evening. The Quakers up 10-3 at the half, and late into the third quarter added to their lead. OP tosses it around and gets it to Frank Neeson for […]

ORCHARD PARK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO