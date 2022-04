Have you had a negative or positive interaction with the Battle Creek Police? Perhaps you have a suggestion to improve community interaction with the police force. The City of Battle Creek is addressing these issues in two meetings at the Kool Family Community Center, Thursday, March 24. In order to make the meetings available to all community members, they are scheduled for 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

