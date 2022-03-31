ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

#TheFinal5: Republicans react to Biden budget

By Jim Lokay
fox5dc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden's $5.7 trillion budget proposal is attracting...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Trump crushed by Biden boom: U.S. jobs hit pre-COVID peaks in March 2022

Following his State of the Union address, President Biden’s approval rate jumped to 47 percent. At the same time, new numbers show economic growth has been strong under Biden’s first 13 months in office, tripling the number of jobs Trump created during the same period. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by Democratic strategist James Carville to discuss the state of Biden’s presidency. March 5, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ted Cruz mocked for saying nuclear war is more likely because of Biden’s ‘presidential weakness’

Ted Cruz is once again wading into the political arena to assert his viewpoint that President Joe Biden, not Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, is largely to blame for the war in Ukraine.In a recent Fox News interview, the Texas senator discussed how the world has fortunately not seen a nuclear weapon detonated against an enemy power since the Second World War.“We’ve managed to hold off anyone using a nuclear weapon. I pray to God that doesn’t happen,” Mr Cruz said.But Mr Cruz continued that he believes that under Mr Biden’s administration, the chances of that fact remaining true are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Telegraph

White House mocks Russia for sanctioning the wrong Joe Biden

The White House mocked the imposition of Russian sanctions on Joe Biden and a host of other senior US officials. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, suggested the Kremlin had mistakenly sanctioned the US President's late father, after they omitted the suffix "junior" from his name. Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton,...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans
MSNBC

Biden White House slams Trump over latest appeal to Putin

As a rule, President Joe Biden and his team say very little about their Republican predecessor. Every once in a while, however, the Democratic team makes an exception. Sometimes, those exceptions are amusing. Late last year, for example, Donald Trump referenced the work of his “envoy ambassador” at “the Kosovo-Serbia border.” It led an official in the actual White House to tell reporters, “Outside of his very active imagination, Donald Trump is no longer president and doesn’t have any ‘envoy ambassadors’ representing the United States.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

Progressive Democrats speak out against Biden's proposed military budget

Progressive Democrats took aim at President Biden's budget proposal, calling the increase in military spending "unacceptable." "It is simply unacceptable that after the conclusion of our longest war and during a period of Democratic control of both chambers of Congress, the President is proposing record-high military spending, the Progressive Caucus posted on Twitter Monday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Democrats denounce Biden for going to dictators for new oil imports

Democrats took turns taking swipes at President Biden for seeking new oil imports in countries led by dictators now that the U.S. put the kibosh on Russian oil imports. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, New York Democrat and chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said the U.S. should not be trading in one tyrant for another to meet America’s energy needs.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Why Biden’s Fed nominee has run into a conservative Senate wall

Twelve years ago, Barack Obama nominated Sarah Bloom Raskin to the Federal Reserve’s board of governors. Raskin — at the time, Maryland’s commissioner of financial regulation — was so accomplished and obviously well qualified that the Senate confirmed her unanimously. In 2014, Obama tapped Raskin for...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Biden's nominee for top Fed regulatory post bows out

(Reuters) -Sarah Bloom Raskin on Tuesday withdrew as President Joe Biden's nominee to become the top bank regulator at the Federal Reserve, one day after a key Democratic senator and moderate Republicans said they would not back her, leaving no path to confirmation by the full Senate. "Despite her readiness...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Manchin says he can't support Biden's Fed nominee Sarah Bloom Raskin

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va) said Monday he can't support Sarah Bloom Raskin, President Biden's nominee for the Federal Reserve's vice chair of supervision. Why it matters: Without Manchin's support, Raskin's confirmation is thrown into doubt. She wanted financial regulators to better understand climate change-related risks to the financial system and possibly incentivize more spending away from fossil fuels.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy