Central-Current Conditions

The central US will experience renewed winter weather from Monday evening, March 28, affecting areas from Denver, Colorado; Dallas, Texas; to Minneapolis, Minnesota. This shows that the region is far from escaping the remnants of the last winter season despite spring having already arrived. Winter Weather. Most parts of the...
For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
A widespread storm will track through the central and eastern states during the first half of next week. A severe weather outbreak is increasingly likely in parts of the South. Flooding rain is possible from the South into portions of the Midwest. Snow could fall from the Rockies to the...
Severe storms pummeled the southern states overnight from Wednesday to Thursday, March 30 to March 31 after a tornado struck Arkansas and caused a path of destruction in some southern states. In spite of the issuance of several tornado warnings and watches, some communities in the Deep South were caught...
Strong and severe storms could be moving through Oklahoma, with the potential of producing hail or tornadoes. The storm is expected to last from late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A tornado watch has been issued for Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Hughes, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee,...
Two back-to-back winter storms are expected to bring snow, ice and gusty winds to parts of the U.S. starting this weekend as meteorological spring sets in. On Saturday and Sunday, a storm system making its way across the middle of the country is expected to bring the risk of both wintry weather and severe storms.
It may be spring, but winter weather is making a return this week. Gusty easterly winds of 10-20 mph that will continue over the next few days. After an initial round of rain moving through east central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin early Monday, wet conditions return Monday night which will impact travel.
More than a dozen people were injured on Monday when tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, damaging a school, homes and businesses. The same storm system was poised to move into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday, carrying the risk of dangerous tornadoes and powerful winds. In Texas on...
This week, another classic springtime storm will sweep through the country, bringing with it a multi-day outbreak of severe thunderstorms with destructive winds, huge hail, and even tornadoes. During the first part of the week, the setup is conventional for spring, with a steep southern dive of the jet stream...
Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues through much of today... Some areas of the Northwoods are like a skating rink right now. Significant ice accumulation, over 1/4 of an inch, will make travel very difficult. The ice may weigh down tree branches and power lines, causing scattered power outages. Some snow will also fall across northern Wisconsin. On top of the ice, 1-4″ of snow may accumulate through tonight. If you plan on traveling across northern Wisconsin today, allow for plenty of time and give yourself lots of following distance.
A massive winter storm is bringing gusting winds to much of the eastern U.S. this weekend and is expected to dump a foot snow in some areas of the northeast as it brings freezing temperatures to the southeast. The storm has been described as a bomb cyclone, which refers to...
Biting winds and snow showers have made the last weekend of March look and feel more like February in the Northeast as winter returns with a vengeance. AccuWeather meteorologists say the clock is ticking on the wintry weather, however, with the cold expected to ease up during the last days of the month.
This week, states gearing up for planting in the Corn Belt saw no change or a worsening in conditions. Despite forecasted rain across the Midwest, much of which did not occur, states have been falling short on rainfall. Without that much-needed precipitation, soil moisture will be below levels needed for an ideal planting season.
For the second week in a row, truckers will face another threat of tornadoes in the Plains and South as an approaching system intensifies. Last week, more than 50 tornadoes hit from Texas to the Carolinas, including a deadly EF3 tornado just east of downtown New Orleans. This next round of severe storms may also contain strong tornadoes.
Drought conditions from California to Mississippi are expected to continue or worsen this spring, while much of the U.S. experiences warmer-than-average temperatures, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's U.S. Spring Outlook. The NOAA said 60% of the country is experiencing a drought — the largest drought coverage the U.S. has seen since 2013.
Comments / 0