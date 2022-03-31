ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Central-Current Conditions

KULR8
 2 days ago

————— City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity...

www.kulr8.com

natureworldnews.com

Renewed Winter Weather Forecast to Continue in Central US from Monday

The central US will experience renewed winter weather from Monday evening, March 28, affecting areas from Denver, Colorado; Dallas, Texas; to Minneapolis, Minnesota. This shows that the region is far from escaping the remnants of the last winter season despite spring having already arrived. Winter Weather. Most parts of the...
ENVIRONMENT
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Wreak Havoc Across Southern US

Severe storms pummeled the southern states overnight from Wednesday to Thursday, March 30 to March 31 after a tornado struck Arkansas and caused a path of destruction in some southern states. In spite of the issuance of several tornado warnings and watches, some communities in the Deep South were caught...
ARKANSAS STATE
WDIO-TV

Winter weather returns this week with rain, ice and snow

It may be spring, but winter weather is making a return this week. Gusty easterly winds of 10-20 mph that will continue over the next few days. After an initial round of rain moving through east central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin early Monday, wet conditions return Monday night which will impact travel.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Will Strike California for the Rest of the Week

This week, another classic springtime storm will sweep through the country, bringing with it a multi-day outbreak of severe thunderstorms with destructive winds, huge hail, and even tornadoes. During the first part of the week, the setup is conventional for spring, with a steep southern dive of the jet stream...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
WASHINGTON, DC
WBAY Green Bay

ICE AND SNOW NORTH... SOAKING RAIN IN EASTERN WISCONSIN

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues through much of today... Some areas of the Northwoods are like a skating rink right now. Significant ice accumulation, over 1/4 of an inch, will make travel very difficult. The ice may weigh down tree branches and power lines, causing scattered power outages. Some snow will also fall across northern Wisconsin. On top of the ice, 1-4″ of snow may accumulate through tonight. If you plan on traveling across northern Wisconsin today, allow for plenty of time and give yourself lots of following distance.
WISCONSIN STATE
AccuWeather

Snow, cold making a comeback in Northeast

Biting winds and snow showers have made the last weekend of March look and feel more like February in the Northeast as winter returns with a vengeance. AccuWeather meteorologists say the clock is ticking on the wintry weather, however, with the cold expected to ease up during the last days of the month.
WASHINGTON, DC
Agriculture Online

Corn Belt reports worsening drought conditions as planting season approaches

This week, states gearing up for planting in the Corn Belt saw no change or a worsening in conditions. Despite forecasted rain across the Midwest, much of which did not occur, states have been falling short on rainfall. Without that much-needed precipitation, soil moisture will be below levels needed for an ideal planting season.
NEBRASKA STATE
freightwaves.com

Tornado threat returns to South after deadly storms last week

For the second week in a row, truckers will face another threat of tornadoes in the Plains and South as an approaching system intensifies. Last week, more than 50 tornadoes hit from Texas to the Carolinas, including a deadly EF3 tornado just east of downtown New Orleans. This next round of severe storms may also contain strong tornadoes.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS News

NOAA spring forecast: Drought in the West will continue, much of U.S. to see above-average temperatures

Drought conditions from California to Mississippi are expected to continue or worsen this spring, while much of the U.S. experiences warmer-than-average temperatures, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's U.S. Spring Outlook. The NOAA said 60% of the country is experiencing a drought — the largest drought coverage the U.S. has seen since 2013.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

