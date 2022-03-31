ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Germany repatriates women, children from Syrian camp

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 1 day ago

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany says it has brought home 10 women and 27 children from a camp in northeastern Syria where suspected members of the Islamic State group have been held.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the group was repatriated from the Roj camp on Wednesday in what she called an “extremely difficult” operation. She said some of the mothers were taken into custody immediately after arriving in Germany.

“The 27 children are, at the end of the day, victims of IS, and they have a right to a better future far from its deadly ideology, and also to live in security, as we would wish for our own children,” Baerbock said in a statement. “The mothers must be held accountable for their actions.”

Germany previously repatriated 23 children and their eight mothers from Roj in October. At the same time, neighboring Denmark brought home 14 children and three women.

Baerbock thanked Kurdish authorities in Syria and “our U.S. partners, who once again provided us with logistical support.”

With Wednesday's operation, “the majority of the German children whose mothers are willing to return to Germany have been brought to safety,” she said. "There are now only a few special cases for which we are continuing to work on individual solutions.”

Federal prosecutors said Thursday that four women had been arrested on arrival at Frankfurt Airport — three German citizens, identified in line with local privacy rules only as Nadine K., Gulseren T. and Emilie R., and a German-Moroccan dual citizen identified as Fatiha B.

All are accused of membership in a foreign terrorist organization and Nadine K. of other crimes — including keeping a Yazidi woman as a slave who allegedly was regularly sexually assaulted by the suspect's husband, with her knowledge. Prosecutors said they traveled separately to Syria or Iraq in 2014 and joined IS.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT

86K+

Followers

97K+

Posts

28M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
The Conversation U.S.

Ukrainian refugees are welcomed with open arms – not so with people fleeing other war-torn countries

Across Europe, countries are preparing for the 4 million to 7 million Ukrainian refugees who will likely flee the Russian invasion of their country. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke for many European leaders when she proclaimed, “Everyone who has to flee Putin’s bombs will be welcomed with open arms.” Some European commentators on Western media have described Ukrainian refugees as being “civilized,” “middle class” and “prosperous,” and different from those from “third world nations.” A few European politicians have also stressed that Ukrainian refugees are qualitatively superior by virtue of their race and religion to those from countries in...
IMMIGRATION
TODAY.com

Poland increasingly overwhelmed by influx of Ukrainian refugees

Poland is becoming increasingly overwhelmed as nearly 200,000 Ukrainian refugees crossed the border over the weekend and are unsure where to go next. The refugees stay at temporary shelters for a night or two as volunteers find more permanent places for them to stay in order to make room for next wave. Most refugees want to stay near the border in Poland in hopes of returning home. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports for TODAY.March 14, 2022.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#Syrian#Ap#Islamic#Kurdish
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin and his high command 'are already hunkering in secret bunkers' - after Kremlin spokesman said Russia would use nukes in face of 'existential threat'

New evidence has emerged Vladimir Putin and his highest ranking commanders are running the war in Ukraine from top secret nuclear bunkers. Movements of planes used by top Kremlin officials show Putin may be in a hideaway near Surgut, in western Siberia, it has been claimed. His defence minister Sergei...
POLITICS
The Independent

Couple helping refugees at Poland border ‘had no idea it would be this horrific’

A couple from Hampshire who travelled to the Ukraine-Poland border to offer assistance to war refugees said “we have found it to be absolutely traumatic but absolutely rewarding in equal measure”.Laura Rice, 62, and her husband Ken, 65, from Andover, decided to fill their motorhome up with donations before going to help people fleeing Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion.Since then they have been working as volunteers at a refugee centre in the south eastern city of Przemysl, Poland, on the site of a former Tesco, where Mrs Rice said the temperatures have dropped as low as -7C.“The...
ADVOCACY
24/7 Wall St.

The Countries Most Immigrants in the US Are Originally From

More immigrants are living in the United States than in any other country. Nearly 45 million people who live in the U.S. were born in other countries, according to the Census Bureau. This accounts for one-fifth of the world’s immigrants, based on U.N. data. (Here are the best cities for immigrants.) Immigrants constitute 13.7% of […]
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Biden will BLOCK Afghans in the US from being deported because of the Taliban's regime as he faces pressure to welcome in some of the millions of Ukrainian refugees

The Biden administration will shield tens of thousands of Afghans from deportation after deeming the security conditions too dangerous under Taliban rule, as lawmakers ramp up calls for the president to allow Ukrainian refugees to come to the U.S. The Department of Homeland Security designated Afghanistan under Temporary Protected Status...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all...
MILITARY
Fast Company

Refugees around the world need our help, but Americans don’t see them all the same way

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has drawn eyeballs across the globe. As images of shelled hospitals and bloodied children flood the media, civilian soldiers are in a fight for their lives, and donations to Ukrainian relief are swelling. In New York, pedestrians walk the streets waving blue and yellow flags, and cardboard signs disparaging Russian premier Vladimir Putin. Over past weekends, lines wrapped around the block for Veselka and other restaurants serving borscht and pierogies in the east side’s “Ukrainian village,” packed with patrons in solidarity with the country’s people.
IMMIGRATION
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
86K+
Followers
97K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy