UKRAINIAN VILLAGE — A Ukrainian Village Catholic school is appealing to the community for help supporting students who have fled Ukraine during the Russian invasion. St. Nicholas Cathedral School, 2200 W. Rice. St., is holding a donation drive for school supplies, clothes and shoes, toiletries and toys for kids to play with at home to help students settle into their new school and city. The school also started an Amazon wishlist where people can buy specific items. New or gently used supplies can be dropped off at the school directly.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 DAYS AGO