ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

COVID spending helped UK economy to grow in late 2021

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eerhI_0ev0xwik00

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - Britain's economy grew more quickly than previously thought in the last three months of 2021 as a surge in activity in the health sector around the onset of the Omicron wave of COVID-19 cases masked the inflation hit to household incomes.

Official data on Thursday showed gross domestic product in the world's fifth-biggest economy increased by 1.3% in the fourth quarter from the previous three-month period.

That was stronger than the Office for National Statistics' preliminary estimate of growth of 1.0%.

The largest contributors to the increase came from health and social work, including increased visits to doctors at the start of the quarter, a large increase in coronavirus testing and tracing and the extension of the vaccination programme.

The GDP pick-up represented an acceleration from the economy's 0.9% growth in the third quarter but was well below its 5.6% expansion in the April-June period of last year when it was rebounding from COVID-19 lockdowns.

Investors expect the recovery to slow in 2022 as inflation heads for almost 9% and households face the biggest fall in living standards since at least the 1950s, according to forecasts by the government's fiscal watchdog.

Households dipped into their lockdown savings to finance their spending. The saving ratio fell to 6.8% of disposable income from 7.5% in third second quarter, heading back towards its level of 6.0% immediately before the pandemic, the ONS said.

Household disposable income, adjusted for inflation, in the July-September period was revised to show a fall of 0.2% from the previous three months, down from an originally positive 0.5% reading, and it fell by 0.1%, in the fourth quarter.

The dip in the third quarter reflected a the increased impact of inflation on household budgets and a revision down of pension contributions.

Real household disposable spending in the fourth quarter rose by 0.5%, weaker than an original estimate of 1.2% growth.

The size of Britain's economy at the end of 2021 was 0.1% below where it was at the end of 2019, revised from a previous estimate of 0.4% below its pre-pandemic level.

Britain's balance of payments deficit in the fourth quarter narrowed to 7.3 billion pounds, helped by the first surplus since 2011 in the balance of British investment income abroad and foreign investment income in the country.

Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Reuters
Reuters

386K+

Followers

307K+

Posts

181M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Independent

Britain’s ‘desperate’ middle-class are turning to food banks

Food bank bosses say a growing number of middle-class Britons are coming to them in “desperate” need of help, as chancellor Rishi Sunak was urged to rethink his offer to families struggling with the cost of living crisis.Charity chiefs told The Independent they had seen a surprising rise in people with full-time jobs who cannot cope with rising energy bills and food prices – and expect the trend to get worse.“We’re getting middle-class parents coming to us in a way we’ve never seen before,” said William McGranaghan, manager at the Dad’s House food bank in London’s West Brompton area....
CHARITIES
The Independent

Half of UK children ‘will have to sacrifice essentials like food and clothing’ due to cost of living crisis

Half of UK children will be in families that cannot afford the cost of living by April this year, new analysis warns, and may be forced to sacrifice daily essentials like putting dinner on the table. The report – by the New Economics Foundation (NEF) – found that by next month, 23.4 million Britons will be short by more than £8,500 a year when it comes to paying for necessities such as heating, food and clothes. Using the Minimum Income Standard (MIS), which is the UK’s leading approach to measuring living standards based on need, and is used to...
KIDS
The Independent

Cost of living crisis: Lack of support will push 1.3 million into absolute poverty, economists warn

Around 1.3 million Britons will be pushed into absolute poverty by the cost of living squeeze, after the chancellor failed to offer more support to low income households in his Spring Statement, the Resolution Foundation, an economic think tank, has said. This is the first time, outside of a recession, in which poverty has risen so sharply. Wages are failing to keep pace with inflation, which is set to peak above 8 per cent next month, and average 7.4 per cent this year. The soaring cost of living comes as taxes are also set to rise in April. Some half-a-million...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk Economy#Gross Domestic Product#Inflation#Covid#Omicron
The Independent

‘One to keep an eye on’: Covid infections rise across the UK

Covid infections have increased across all four nations of the UK, reaching record highs in Scotland, as a scientific adviser to the government warned of the need to “keep an eye on” the rising prevalence of the virus.A total of 2.6 million people caught the disease in the week to 5 March, up from 2.4 million, according to new estimates from the Office for National Statistics. It is the first time since the end of January that all nations have seen a simultaneous week-on-week increase in infections, and is the clearest indication yet that the virus is once again...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

NHS is in danger of losing staff to Aldi, Amazon and Costa if ministers don’t up their 3% pay increase as cost of living crisis bites, union warns

Thousands of NHS staff could quit to work in supermarkets and coffee shops if they are not paid more, Britain's biggest trade union has warned. Unison said that without a significant improvement to their wages, 999 call handlers, nursing assistants, secretaries, cleaners and porters could be lured to the private sector.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Some people ‘ignoring crucial name-check warnings when making bank transfers’

Around one in 12 (8%) people have pressed ahead with a bank transfer even when the payee account name and number do not exactly match, a survey has found.Doing so could put them at risk of sending the money to a stranger’s account by mistake or to a fraudster who has deliberately given false details.The Confirmation of Payee (CoP) service, which launched in 2019, checks whether the details entered match the account of the person or organisation being paid.When you’re making a bank transfer and a warning flashes up to say that the account details don’t match, or can’t be...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Wichita Eagle

Will Consumer Spending Drop and Take Down the Economy?

Consumers are obviously very important for the economy, with their spending accounting for more than two-thirds of economic output. The consumer has played a vital role in helping the economy rebound from the economic slump caused by the outbreak of Covid-19 in March 2020. Consumer spending rose a solid 3.1% annualized in the fourth quarter.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Three regions have highest number of Covid-19 patients for over a year

A third region of England is reporting the highest number of people in hospital with Covid-19 for more than a year.Eastern England has joined the South East and South West in recording patient levels last seen in February 2021, passing the peaks reached in the previous surge of infections at the start of 2022.A total of 1,739 people with Covid-19 were in hospital in eastern England on March 29, the highest since February 17 last year, according to PA news agency analysis of NHS England data.The South East has 2,199 patients, also the highest total since February 17 2021, while...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Is the Irish Brexit row about to be solved? Boris Johnson enjoys the England versus Ireland rugby match at Twickenham with Irish premier Micheal Martin who says the Northern Ireland Protocol 'is working'

There were signs the Irish Brexit row may about to be solved after Boris Johnson enjoyed a cracking game of rugby with Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin as England lost to Ireland today. It came after the two leaders spoke in London about the Ukraine crisis and the Northern Ireland Protocol.
SPORTS
Reuters

REFILE-Norway government says economy booming, must curb spending

OSLO, March 14 (Reuters) - The Norwegian economy is booming and public spending must be constrained in order to prevent interest rates from rising even faster than signalled by the central bank, the finance ministry said on Monday. Mainland gross domestic product (GDP), excluding the impact from Norway’s oil production,...
WORLD
Fortune

Britain’s cost of living crisis got worse before it even began

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The U.K. was bracing for its biggest squeeze on living standards in decades even before Russia invaded Ukraine. The impact of the war is now threatening to deepen a crisis for the poorest households and pull millions more into financial trouble.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Voices: If austerity worked, we would all be living in luxury now

Rishi Sunak’s spring statement has been widely attacked as offering no help to the millions of people struggling with what has become known as the cost of living crisis. So much so, that even the Tory ultra-loyalists of the Daily Express felt moved to hint at betrayal on its front page the following day.That alone is a new factor in British politics – the depth of anger over living standards is so broad it reaches into the Tory hardcore. The various think tanks – such as the Institute for Fiscal Studies, the Resolution Foundation, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation and others...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK says non-rouble debt payments can be paid until June 30

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s finance ministry said on Friday that a licence for the receipt and transfer of payments relating to non-rouble debt issued by Russia’s central bank, sovereign wealth fund and finance ministry would run from April 1 until June 30. The licence covered debt issued before...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Metro International

Sunak says UK economy to grow more slowly in 2022, inflation to jump

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s economy will grow more slowly this year than previously predicted and inflation will be much higher, finance minister Rishi Sunak said as he gave a budget update which included measures to ease a cost-of-living squeeze. Sunak, announcing forecasts drawn up by the Office for Budget Responsibility...
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Cost-of-living support not targeting benefits claimants, OBR warns Chancellor

The Office for Budget Responsibility told MPs that Rishi Sunak’s support mainly helped those in work instead. The poorest in society are less likely to enjoy the benefits announced in the spring statement last week because the support packages focused so heavily on those in work, according to the Government’s own economists.
INCOME TAX
BBC

Covid: Record 4.9 million people have the virus in UK

About one in every 13 people in the UK has coronavirus, according to latest estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). That is some 4.9 million people, up from 4.3 million people the week before. ONS officials say that is the highest number seen since its survey began at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

386K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy