In a time of gut-wrenching disaster or calamity, the order rings out like a mantra: women and children first. For more than three weeks, as Ukraine has been assaulted by Russia’s military, women and children have been allowed to make their way across the treacherous terrain to the border where they can hopefully flee the deadly mayhem. Some 3 million people have left the country, according to the United Nations. But Ukraine’s adult male citizens, the ones considered in their prime, have not been allowed to leave.

WORLD ・ 17 DAYS AGO