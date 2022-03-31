Russia says it will boost export quotas for nitrogen, complex fertilisers

March 31 (Reuters) - Russia plans to increase its export quotas for nitrogen and complex fertilisers, its economy ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The quotas will be raised by 231,000 tonnes for nitrogen fertilisers and by 466,000 tonnes for complex fertilisers, the ministry said in a statement.

The measure will help to increase exports of these products and at the same time secure sufficient amount of the crop nutrients for domestic farmers, it added. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Ljunggren and Matthew Lewis)