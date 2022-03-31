ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Sue Kunkle earns 600th career win with USI softball

By Tamar Sher
14news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The historically dominant University of Southern Indiana softball program continues to shine on the diamond. On Sunday, head coach Sue Kunkle earned her 600th career win in her 21st year at the helm of...

www.14news.com

WANE 15

Indiana Tech advance to WHAC title match

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech bested Siena Heights 3-1 (24-26, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18) Friday night at the Schaefer Center to improve to 28-1 overall and advance to the the WHAC Tournament championship match on Saturday. Tech was led by Dayne Stewart with 13 kills and Mason Milan with 12. Tech, who was honored […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

LaVall Jordan out as Butler basketball coach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler University will have a new men’s basketball coach next season. Butler University Athletic Director Barry Collier says the school has “parted ways” with coach LaVall Jordan. “After a thorough evaluation, I have come to the decision that a change in the leadership...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Herald-Times

High school Softball: A look ahead at what to expect for Bloomington area teams

With Bloomington area high school softball teams taking the field, here's a look at each team and what to expect. 2021 record: 7-15 (2-3 Conference Indiana) The Cougars face a lot of difficult opponents this season. Home games against Floyd Central (April 30) and Bedford North Lawrence (May 6), along with road games at Center Grove (May 4) and a doubleheader at Mooresville (May 14) could be tricky.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WANE 15

Purdue’s Williams declares for NBA Draft

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) – Purdue’s Trevion Williams has announced he will sign with an agent and enter the NBA draft. Williams could have played for the Boilermakers next season with the NCAA’s pandemic eligibility exemption. Williams is the second Purdue player to declare for the draft. Jaden Ivey also said he would turn professional […]
NBA
Sports Illustrated

One Key Stat for Each Men’s Final Four Team

Final Four By the NumbersAt long last, the Final Four has arrived. All week we have digested the endless angles of a delicious Duke-UNC matchup, appreciated Kansas’s lights-out performance that has the Jayhawks as the last No. 1 seed standing, and played with Villanova’s lineup to see how the ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WISH-TV

Future Purdue Boilermaker Braden Smith

On this episode, Charlie connects with future Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith who just capped off an electrifying postseason run with Westfield High School's first ever boys basketball sectional championship. Despite missing time due to a foot injury that dated back to the start of his junior season, Smith returned to the Shamrocks lineup and led the team through the Class 4A IHSAA playoffs. The senior guard started his postseason run with a trio of scoring performances of 28, 22, and 22 points in consecutive outings. On this episode Smith dishes on his daily workout routine, the story behind elite ballhandling and three-point shooting skills, and the message Purdue Head Coach Matt Painter already cemented in the back of his mind. Thank you for listening and good luck to Braden Smith!
WESTFIELD, IN

