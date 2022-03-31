ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnville, IN

Tecumseh Lady Braves’ Adam Lubbehusen steps down as head coach

By Tamar Sher
14news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYNNVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tecumseh high school girls basketball head coach Adam Lubbehusen announced he’s stepping down from the position. In his final season, Lubbehusen led...

www.14news.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

Butler University, men's basketball coach LaVall Jordan part ways after 5 seasons

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University and men's basketball coach LaVall Jordan have parted ways after five seasons, the university announced Friday. “After a thorough evaluation, I have come to the decision that a change in the leadership of our men’s basketball program is needed,” Barry Collier, Butler Vice President/Director of Athletics, said in a statement. “These decisions are never easy, but are incredibly more difficult when it impacts a high-character Bulldog who has represented our university so well for many years. I want to thank LaVall for his dedication to our program, and we wish him and his family all the best moving forward.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Future Purdue Boilermaker Braden Smith

On this episode, Charlie connects with future Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith who just capped off an electrifying postseason run with Westfield High School's first ever boys basketball sectional championship. Despite missing time due to a foot injury that dated back to the start of his junior season, Smith returned to the Shamrocks lineup and led the team through the Class 4A IHSAA playoffs. The senior guard started his postseason run with a trio of scoring performances of 28, 22, and 22 points in consecutive outings. On this episode Smith dishes on his daily workout routine, the story behind elite ballhandling and three-point shooting skills, and the message Purdue Head Coach Matt Painter already cemented in the back of his mind. Thank you for listening and good luck to Braden Smith!
WESTFIELD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Lynnville, IN
Local
Indiana Education
Local
Indiana Sports
Current Publishing

Noblesville High School graduate wins national swimming title

Caitlin Marshall even surprised herself with her showing in her first collegiate season. The 2021 Noblesville High School graduate didn’t have lofty goals for his first season as a New York University freshman swimmer. But she managed to win the 200-yard butterfly at the March 18 NCAA Division III Swimming & Diving Championships at the Indiana University Natatorium at IUPUI.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WNDU

ND Women’s Hoops: Brunelle, Peoples, Prohaska enter transfer portal

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three Notre Dame women’s basketball players entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. Junior forward Sam Brunelle, junior guard Anaya Peoples, and senior guard Abby Prohaska all made their announcements on Twitter on Wednesday. Brunelle, who was Notre Dame’s leader off the bench, will have...
NOTRE DAME, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Mater Dei looking to end sectional drought

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Mater Dei is one of the best 2A baseball programs in southern Indiana. The Wildcats have 12 sectional championships, but haven’t won a title since 2014. “That’s our goal every year to compete for city and conference, and then work toward sectional,” says head coach Steve Ricketts. “We have had some success […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy