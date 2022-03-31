ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tsunami warning lifted after quake in Tadine, New Caledonia region

By Reuters
March 31 (Reuters) - A tsunami warning issued for Fiji, New Caledonia and Vanuatu after an earthquake struck the Tadine, New Caledonia regionon Thursday, has been lifted, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC).

The 7.0 magnitude quake, which had initially been put at 7.2 magnitude, was at a depth of 10 km, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson

