A U.S. combat veteran is working to rescue civilians from Ukraine in the wake of Russia's attack. Bryan Stern, an Army and Navy combat veteran, traveled to Kyiv a week before Russia's attack in anticipation of aggression and has been working with Project Dynamo to rescue people. Stern is a co-founder of Project Dynamo, a nonprofit organization led by combat vets, who work toward rescuing civilians from combat regions all over the world. The veteran rescue group was founded in 2021 as a response to American civilians and U.S. allies being stuck in Afghanistan after President Joe Biden withdrew all U.S. troops from the country. Stern, who served as a U.S. Navy intelligence officer, was also a 9/11 first responder on the morning of September 11, 2001, reported TODAY.

MILITARY ・ 15 DAYS AGO