We are going to be on the northern edge of a large storm that will move south of us across Illinois to Indiana to Ohio. We'll see a mix of rain and snow. Today...mostly rain. And mostly in the Lower Peninsula. The farther south you are the more likely you'll see rain. To the north, the rain will be scattered and lighter, and it could be mixed with snow. Highs will be 35 to 45 degrees around northern Michigan. Wind turns to the northeast 5-15 mph.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO