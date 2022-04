Women’s History Month for me, and for many of us, is a time to celebrate the role models who inspire us, to honor those who paved a path. I am lucky enough to have many who have inspired me and whom I pause to honor—you know exactly who you are as you read this reflection. It is also a time to recognize that we have more to do to advance true equity; action begins with acknowledgment.

SOCIETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO