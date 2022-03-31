ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, MN

Police

Sentinel
 2 days ago

12:22 a.m. — Police investigated a harassment complaint in the 1100 block of North State Street. A written report was issued. 8:52 a.m. — A disturbance/disorderly conduct/nuisance was reported at Home Street and Victoria Street. 8:59 a.m. to 2:01 p.m. — (8) ordinance violations were reported throughout...

www.fairmontsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Man Calls 911, Asks Cops To Test If Meth He Bought Was Real: Police

A Florida man was arrested after he called 911 and requested cops to test if the drug he purchased was authentic, police have said. Thomas Eugene Colucci of Spring Hill called the emergency number Thursday and asked the dispatcher to send a deputy to "test the methamphetamine" as the substance he recently purchased did not produce the "expected sensation," Hernando County Sheriff's office noted in a news release.
SPRING HILL, FL
Sentinel

Police: Teens charged for Kish Park damage

BURNHAM — Police have charged three male teens with criminal mischief after they were seen on surveillance footage damaging a protective pole on the walking bridge early Friday evening at Kish Park in Derry Township. Mifflin County Regional Police Department said charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge...
BURNHAM, PA
Washington Post

A landmark verdict in the George Floyd case confirms that police must stop crimes by fellow officers

Why is it that police officers, who have sworn an oath to uphold the law, just stand by and do nothing when a fellow officer engages in illegal conduct — such as making discriminatory arrests or using excessive force? That question has long been the elephant in the room in any discussion of police reform. That is why the conviction of three former Minneapolis police officers on federal charges that they violated the constitutional rights of George Floyd is significant. Officers are now on notice that their inaction in the face of wrongdoing puts them at risk not only of losing their jobs but also of being criminally charged. That has the potential to bring about needed change to hidebound police cultures.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairmont, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Northrop, MN
Fairmont, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Victoria, MN
The Independent

Police officer uses stun gun on Black delivery driver during traffic stop

Footage shows the moment a Tennessee police officer used a taser on a Black delivery driver who’d asked to speak to his supervisor.The officer in question is currently under investigation, after delivery driver Delane Gordon, 28, was pulled over whilst on-shift, despite not breaking any laws.According to Mr Gordon’s attorney, the police officer made a U-turn and started following his car, leaving him “fearful”.The driver started recording the incident after the officer started showing some hostility towards him, despite his polite manner.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Fight in Swansea’s Taco Bell sees employee knock out angry customerZelensky responds to deepfake video, calling for Russian forces to surrenderDrone footage shows Mariupol buildings decimated by Russian bombing
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Voice

Woman, 22, Found Dead In Central PA Home: Police

An "apparent assault" has left a woman dead in a central Pennsylvania home on Thursday, according to the police. East Hempfield Township police were called by Lancaster County Wide Communications to a cardiac arrest at a home in the 2900 block of Spring Valley Road Thursday, Mar. 10 around 11:20 p.m., according to a release by the police.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Wisconsin dad wants cop charged for restraint of daughter

A Wisconsin father wants prosecutors to charge an off-duty police officer who appears to have briefly pressed his knee into his 12-year-old daughter's neck similar to how Derek Chauvin fatally restrained George Floyd. The hold may have violated the officer's department's policies and a new Wisconsin banning police chokeholds in most cases, but the ban doesn't provide any penalties and several legal experts say charges are unlikely. Kenosha police Officer Shawn Guetschow was working his off-duty job as a security guard at Lincoln Middle School on March 4 when Jerrel Perez's daughter got into a lunchtime fight with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
Miami Herald

Motorcyclist killed after ramming into back of 18-wheeler, Louisiana police say

A 35-year-old motorcyclist was killed after crashing into an 18-wheeler on a Louisiana freeway on March 10, police say. The Louisiana State Police say they’re still trying to figure out what happened. Salvatore Adams, a Slidell local, was riding his 2001 Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle on Interstate 12 behind an...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

PA Man Hid In Elementary School Bathroom To Film Girls: Police

A 26-year-old man was allowed to enter an elementary school to use the restroom and stayed to film in the girl's bathroom, police and school officials say. Brian Mintmier entered Ramsey Elementary School under the guise of using the restroom on Tuesday, Mar. 15 around 2:19 p.m., Gateway school district Superintendent Dr. William Short said in a letter to Ramsey school families.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Laredo Morning Times

Affidavit: Jealous man shot dead while confronting his ex’s current BF

A man accused of being jealous was fatally shot after confronting his ex-wife's current boyfriend, according to an arrest affidavit. At about 4:01 p.m. March 4, police received several calls regarding a motor vehicle crash and a shooting by the Sonic Drive-Thru on 2001 South U.S. 83. Responding officers located a man dead inside a blue Dodge Durango. He was identified as Alonzo Gonzalez de Hoyos, 25. Gonzalez de Hoyos was initially found full of blood but without "any observable injury at the time," according to police. Officers did notice that the Dodge had an apparent bullet hole...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
US News and World Report

Police: Woman Escapes From Kidnapper in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A suspect has been arrested after she was accused of kidnapping and terrorizing a woman who escaped and locked herself in a gas station bathroom early Friday, according to Mandan police. The 28-year-old victim told police she had been staying at a friend's house in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS New York

Victim identified in deadly shooting at L.I. parking garage

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
MotorBiscuit

Car Theft Deterrent: Don’t Park Under Street Lights!

Car theft doesn’t just imply that your car gets stolen. It also includes thieves breaking into your vehicle and taking valuable things. After all, stealing something like a laptop left in the car or a stereo nets a much lower chance of getting caught. Depending on who the thief is, an alarm and lock may not even be enough to convince them to think twice about the crime. However, there are preventative steps to take that can deter would-be thieves. One might think parking in a well-lit area would deter thieves. However, it seems it may do the exact opposite.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHIZ

State Patrol Takes Part in 6-State Trooper Project

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and other members of the 6-State Trooper Project recently collaborated to remove drugs and illegal weapons from our communities. This initiative began on Thursday, March 10 and ended on Saturday. The high-visibility enforcement included the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy