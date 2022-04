100 years ago — 1922The Oregon cooperative hay growers’ association will meet tonight at Hermiston to close up the business for the year. The association has a membership of 240 farmers in the western part of the county. This year 15,000 tons of alfalfa were handled by the organization. The price secured by the association this year was $1 to $3 a ton greater than that received by the Washington growers. Before the cooperative was formed the reverse was true, according to Fred Bennion, county agricultural agent. Members also saved 50 cents a ton on baling by contracting in large quantities. Members regard the season as being successful.

HERMISTON, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO