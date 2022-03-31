ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

UPDATE 1-Sri Lanka's stock market halts trading, restricts trading hours due to power cuts

By Uditha Jayasinghe
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

(Updates with details of trading halt throughout)

COLOMBO, March 31 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s stock market halted trading for 30 minutes on Thursday, the third such suspension in two days, after an index tracking leading companies dropped by over 5%, the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) said in a statement.

The island nation of 22 million is facing its worst economic crisis in decades, with severely depleted foreign exchange reserves stalling the imports of essentials including fuel, leading to power cuts of up to 13 hours across most parts of the country.

At the request of stock brokers, the CSE said on Thursday it would restrict trading to two hours, instead of the usual four-and-a-half hours, for the rest of the week due to power cuts.

The market slid after trading opened.

“Concerns on the macro side, together with news of shorter trading hours plus increased power cuts is driving negative sentiment,” said Roshini Gamage, an analyst at brokerage firm Lanka Securities.

“Overall weak sentiment is driving the drop in the market,” Gamage said.

The CSE halted trading twice on Wednesday as worries over the economic crisis deepened and power cuts rippled across the country.

The prolonged power cuts have been partly caused by the government’s inability to pay $52 million for a 37,000 tonne diesel shipment that was awaiting offloading at Sri Lanka’s main port of Colombo.

The ongoing crisis is result of badly-timed tax cuts and the impact of the pandemic, coupled with historically weak government finances, leading Sri Lanka’s foreign exchange reserves to drop by 70% in the last two years.

The country was left with reserves of $2.31 billion as of February, pushing the government to seek help from the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Who owns the biggest slice of the $15.5 trillion corporate bond market? Not investors in the U.S.

U.S. companies have been on a borrowing blitz for the past decade, especially in the past two years of the pandemic amid ultralow borrowing rates. Who owns all those bonds? Foreign accounts own the biggest slice of the roughly $15.5 trillion market, or a 28% share as of the fourth quarter of 2021 (see chart below), according to a report Thursday from CreditSights, a research firm closely tracking the sector.
MARKETS
Reuters

Wall Street climbs as oil prices slide, Fed in focus

March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks gained ground on Tuesday as oil prices extended declines, while investor focus was squarely on the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting where policymakers are widely expected to raise interest rates. Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced in early trading, with technology (.SPLRCT) and...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Trading Halt#Tax Cuts#Colombo#Cse#Lanka Securities
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in Tuesday’s session. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 fell into a market correction on Feb. 22, when it finished more than 10% below its Jan. 3 record close.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Sri Lanka
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
Reuters

China tells EU it will pursue Ukraine peace in its own way

BRUSSELS/BEIJING, April 1 (Reuters) - China offered the European Union assurances on Friday that it would seek peace in Ukraine but said this would be on its own terms, deflecting pressure for a tougher stance towards Russia. Premier Li Keqiang told EU leaders that Beijing would push for peace in...
EUROPE
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
Bloomberg

U.S. Stocks Decline as Russia Concerns Return: Markets Wrap

U.S. stocks fell as hopes faded for de-escalation in the war in Ukraine and investors assessed the risks to economic growth from accelerating inflation. The S&P 500 dropped in early trading amid warnings that gains of the past two weeks have the hallmarks of a bear-market rally and concerns that the Treasury curve signals a looming recession. Treasuries ticked lower, while European bonds slid, as traders bet higher inflation will force the European Central Bank to end its era of negative rates sooner than previously anticipated.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end higher Tuesday, S&P 500 exits correction territory

U.S. stocks finished higher Tuesday, with the S&P 500 exiting correction territory after a little over a month, as investors turned more bullish on hopes for a ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine. The S&P 500 added about 56 points, or 1.2%, enough to close above the 4,587.77 mark necessary to emerge from correction territory, defined as at least a 10% decline from its prior high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% on Tuesday, while the Nasdaq Composite Index booked a 1.8% gain, even as a part of the Treasury yield curve inverted, which has been a reliable past predictor of recessions, albeit often with...
STOCKS
Reuters

Euro rises vs dollar as eurozone inflation fans rate hike expectations

NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - (March 30 story, corrects to add dropped word from company name in the 13th paragraph) The dollar dropped to a nearly two-week low on Wednesday as optimism over peace talks between Russia and Ukraine faded and investors' attention shifted to economic data and interest rate expectations.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Will Stock Market Rally Continue? Morgan Stanley Weighs In.

Stocks rose sharply last week, with the S&P 500 index climbing 6.2%, its strongest gain since November 2020. The ascent came even as the Federal Reserve on Tuesday raised interest rates. But Morgan Stanley strategists, led by Michael Wilson, don’t expect it to last. The economic recovery looks long in...
STOCKS
Reuters

UK's FTSE 100 jumps ahead of Fed decision as miners, financials advance

March 16 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose to near two-week highs on Wednesday as prospects of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and Chinese stimulus lifted investor sentiment globally, while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision due later in the day. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) climbed...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Wall Street Stocks, Oil Prices Rise After Aggressive Fed Hike Outlook

Wall Street stocks rebounded from early losses on Thursday as investors weighed economic implications of the Federal Reserve's surprisingly aggressive interest rate stance, while oil prices rose on supply shortage concerns arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Fed announced a quarter of a percentage point increase to near-zero interest rates...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

387K+
Followers
309K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy