ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The Taliban have banned women in Afghanistan from taking flights without the company of a male relative

By Waiyee Yip
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKTM8_0ev0cDca00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JXrrt_0ev0cDca00
An Afghan refugee holding her passport.

Majid Asgaripour/WANA via REUTERS

The Taliban have told airlines in Afghanistan that women cannot fly unless they're accompanied by a male relative, in the latest setback to women's rights.

"No women are allowed to fly on any domestic or international flights without a male relative," read a letter from an Ariana Afghan Airlines official to his staff, per AFP . The outlet noted that Afghanistan's Kam Air had been issued the same order.

The new rule was issued last Saturday, according to anonymous sources cited by Reuters, who said that some women holding flight tickets have since been turned away at Kabul airport. Before the ruling, women in the country had been banned from traveling alone by road if going further than 45 miles.

The flight restrictions came just over a week after the Taliban reversed its decision to allow girls to return to high school. The move had sparked global anger, leading the World Bank to suspend projects worth $600 million aimed at improving education, health, and agriculture in the country.

Last weekend, the Taliban also announced that men and women could not visit parks in Kabul on the same days, per AFP .

In August, the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan , 20 years after being ousted by US-led forces.

When they were last in power, women were not allowed to work and were also barred from attending schools. Women also could not leave their homes without a male relative accompanying them.

The Taliban claimed they would protect women's rights this time around but have since continued to impose strict rules on women. Women who became activists, politicians, and judges in the time following the Taliban's last defeat have said they are afraid of being hunted and punished .

Read the original article on
Insider

Comments / 15

Kurt Woods
1d ago

The Taliban are no different than human traffickers. They suppress the women and take away any self worth they may possess. Death to the Taliban...

Reply
10
Joseph R Pedroza Jr.
1d ago

So how many people thought that the Taliban would change their stance on women rights for the good. Raise your hands.

Reply(3)
7
Related
Daily Mail

Teenage Queen’s Guard, 19, who ‘went AWOL to go fight Russia in Ukraine’ is arrested after agreeing to return to UK amid fears rogue soldiers could drag Britain into war

A member of the Queen's Guard has been arrested by military police after leaving his post and heading to Ukraine to fight against Russian invaders. The 19-year-old contacted army bosses while in Ukraine, where he wanted to use his training with the regiment to help Ukrainian forces, and agreed to return to Britain.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Biden will BLOCK Afghans in the US from being deported because of the Taliban's regime as he faces pressure to welcome in some of the millions of Ukrainian refugees

The Biden administration will shield tens of thousands of Afghans from deportation after deeming the security conditions too dangerous under Taliban rule, as lawmakers ramp up calls for the president to allow Ukrainian refugees to come to the U.S. The Department of Homeland Security designated Afghanistan under Temporary Protected Status...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Women In Afghanistan#Ariana Afghan Airlines#Kabul#Reuters#Kam Air#The World Bank
Action News Jax

Taliban announcement a clear sign girls returning to school

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — Schools for all students will open this week, Afghanistan's Taliban-run Education Ministry announced Monday in the clearest sign yet that girls will be allowed back in school. Girls have been denied education beyond Grade 6 since the Taliban swept back into power last...
WORLD
The Independent

US orders Americans not to travel to Mexico district after violent reaction to arrest of suspected cartel boss

The US State Department has issued a travel advisory for the state of Tamaulipas in Mexico following an outbreak of violence near the US consulate in Nuevo Laredo. The consulate was forced to close for a short time on Monday after a gunfight broke out over the arrest of alleged Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel leader Juan Gerardo Trevino. Mr Trevino, also known as "El Huevo”, is facing extradition to the US, according to Reuters. He is charged with drug trafficking, money laundering, and state-level charges for murder, terrorism, extortion and criminal association. According to Ricardo Meija, Mexico's assistant...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
Daily Mail

Families of 81 men put to death by Saudi Arabia in one day says F1 leadership should speak out against regime ahead of Grand Prix

Families of the 81 men put to death by Saudi Arabia in a single day have spoken out about the country’s hosting of Sunday’s Grand Prix just two weeks after the executions. More than half of those killed were said to have taken part in anti-government demonstrations and nearly three-quarters were accused of non-lethal offences.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Ukrainian woman claims Russian troops raping women in Kherson

A Ukrainian resident of the Russian-controlled city of Kherson said the occupying troops have “already started to rape our women.”. Svetlana Zorina, 27, who lives with her grandmother in the Black Sea port city of about 290,000 people captured Wednesday, spoke with CNN about the dire situation and accused the invading forces of sexually attacking women.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
Vice

North Korea Is Pissed After Pakistani Police Raided Its Embassy Over Bootlegging Suspicions

Pakistan has apologized to North Korea for raiding the North Korean Embassy in a bizarre diplomatic row involving rogue cops and allegedly illicit booze. The embassy on Tuesday accused Islamabad police of breaking into its premises and threatening intervening diplomatic staff with guns. Local media reported that police in the Pakistani capital acted on a tip that the mission was keeping a “huge quantity of liquor.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Eight people burned alive in horrific revenge attack after Indian village leader’s murder

At least eight persons have been charred to death in West Bengal in eastern India, allegedly to avenge the death of a village leader.More than seven houses were locked up and set ablaze on Monday night in Birbhum district's Rampurhat village after Bahadur Sheikh, a leader associated with the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, was found dead.Fire department officials retrieved seven bodies from the houses, while one person succumbed to their injuries later in a hospital.Local reports said that the victims of this unprecedented “revenge killing” included children and women, but authorities are yet to identify them.Meanwhile, Anubrata Mondal,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fast Company

These 5 states were designed to act as America’s ‘nuclear sponge’

The ongoing saber-rattling by Vladimir Putin has raised concerns about a nuclear conflict to a level not seen since the 1980s. Nuclear strategists have tried to calm nerves, insisting that the odds of the situation escalating to one that would lead to such a disastrous scenario are remote. Still, António Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations, acknowledged this week that “the prospect of nuclear war is now back within the realm of possibility.”
MILITARY
Insider

Insider

345K+
Followers
25K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy