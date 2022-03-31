ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

SolarJuice Technology launches 450W, 550W modules for commercial PV

By Anne Fischer
pv-magazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPI Energy has announced that SolarJuice Technology has launched 450W and 550W solar modules for commercial projects. The modules are being manufactured at the company’s new facility in Sacramento, California. In February, SPI said it would be ramping up to produce 1.1GW of solar modules. Manufacturing uses the...

www.pv-magazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Earth Talk: Is gravity energy storage a battery killer?

Dear EarthTalk: What exactly is gravity energy storage and why are some environmentalists so bullish on it?. Gravity energy storage, whereby engineers harness the energy in gravitational forces by connecting the momentum generated to the electric grid, is a relatively new technology that could serve to revolutionize energy storage given its low carbon footprint and engineering simplicity. Pilot programs to test the technology and bring it to scale are already underway in Switzerland, Scotland and the United States. Environmentalists are bullish about the technology as a way to bolster energy reserves beyond intermittent clean energy sources like solar and wind, and to have a better way to store energy than in costly and environmentally problematic lithium-ion batteries.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Hydrogen-Electric Bus Utilizing Loop Energy’s Technology Launches in Europe

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2022-- Loop Energy™ (TSX: LPEN) announces that Mobility & Innovation is launching its H2Bus, an 8-metre hydrogen-electric minibus. A launch event is being held in Bratislava, Slovakia, today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220315005335/en/. Mobility & Innovation, H2Bus powered...
TRAFFIC
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Evolving Hardware Security Module Technologies Redefining Information Security

Recent webinar with Utimaco and ABI Research explores HSM trends in information security. NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Information protection is at the core of every security program in the era of cloud, data, and remote work. In a recent webinar, ABI Research Director Michela Menting and Utimaco's Vice President Mario Galatovic discussed how Hardware Security Modules (HSM) can become a security game changer and empower businesses to effectively create trusted foundations and remain vigilant against cyberthreats.
SOFTWARE
Government Technology

BK Technologies Launches SaaS Public Safety Business

BK Technologies, which sells communications gear to first responders, has launched a software-as-a-service public safety business unit in response to the increasing use and sophistication of smartphones. The Florida-based company said in a statement that “the new unit will develop and deliver a comprehensive suite of state-of-the-art subscription-based software solutions...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Sacramento, CA
Business
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Industry
City
Sacramento, CA
The Independent

World’s deepest hole offers ‘inexhaustible clean energy’

A US company is planning to dig the world’s deepest hole in order to tap an inexhaustible supply of geothermal energy from the Earth’s crust.MIT-spinoff Quaise Energy has raised $63 million to bore a record-breaking 20km below the planet’s surface – nearly twice as far as the deepest holes ever made – where temperatures reach up to 500C.Quaise Energy describes the project as a “necessity, not an option”, offering a source of energy that is as powerful as any fossil fuel and as clean as solar, wind or hydro.“Deep geothermal energy is at the core of an energy-independent world,”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

MIT scientists put forward a new method that can solve the carbon storage problem

In today's climate landscape, there's a lot of talk about carbon, capture, and storage. However, not all of it is good. Just back in January, oil giant Shell's Quest plant, which has been designed to capture carbon emissions from oil sands operations and store them underground to reduce carbon emissions, was found to produce more emissions than it captured.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modules#Solar Projects#North America#Solarjuice Technology#450w#550w#Usa Spi Energy#T V S D#Edisonfuture#Phoenix Motor Ev#Epc
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover a New, Sustainable Way To Make Hydrogen for Fuel Cells and Fertilizers

A new sustainable and practical method for producing hydrogen from water has been discovered by a team of researchers at the RIKEN Center for Sustainable Resource Science (CSRS) in Japan led by Ryuhei Nakamura. Unlike current methods, the new method does not require rare metals that are expensive or in short supply. Instead, hydrogen for fuel cells and agricultural fertilizers can now be produced using cobalt and manganese, two fairly common metals. The study was published in Nature Catalysis.
CHEMISTRY
morningbrew.com

Seatrec’s self-replenishing batteries could make ocean research cheaper

The vast majority of the ocean’s seabed floor has never been reliably mapped by humans. Several initiatives exist to change this, including the Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project, a global partnership that aims to map the entirety of the sea floor by 2030. To achieve this feat, the initiative has signed up companies making cutting-edge tech that ranges from autonomous underwater vehicles to satellite-based ocean mappers. And last week, the initiative signed a new partner: Seatrec. The company will send Seabed 2030 the ocean floor data it collects via echo sounder-equipped floats that run on its battery technology—a system that generates renewable energy from differences in the ocean’s temperature.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Xiaomi 12 Ultra with a massive camera module might launch in May

Xiaomi recently launched the Xiaomi 12 series in the global market. The series consisted of three smartphones - Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12x. Now, the latest rumours have it that Xiaomi is planning to launch Xiaomi 12 Ultra in China by May 2022. The smartphone is going...
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Antioxidant high-conductivity copper paste for low-cost flexible printed electronics

The flexible printed electronics (e.g., wearable devices, roll-up displays, heating circuits, radio frequency identification (RFID) tags) calls for high-conductivity and low-cost materials, particularly for copper pastes. It is still a big challenge to develop reliable copper pastes for both antioxidant and high-conductivity flexible printed films and lines. In this work, an antioxidant copper paste was achieved using copper microflakes with surface passivation by formate ions and thiols, with high conductivity of 13400"‰S"‰cmâˆ’1 (the same order of magnitude of silver pastes, 1.8"“2.5"‰Ã—"‰104"‰S"‰cmâˆ’1). The universal applications of as-prepared copper paste in flexible printed electronics (e.g., electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding films, anti-fog films, and RFID tags) via screen printing and curing at 170"‰Â°C under ambient atmosphere were demonstrated. The as-printed electronics showed high performance in flexibility, stability, and reliability. This work shows the great potential of anti-oxidation copper pastes in low-cost flexible printed electronics for commercial usage.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
thefastmode.com

Edgewater Wireless Selects CMC Microsystems as On-shore Fabrication Services Partner

Edgewater Wireless Systems, the industry leader in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and enterprise markets, announced the selection of an on-shore fabrication services partner. CMC Microsystems has been selected to provide a conduit to North American fabrication services for Edgewater’s next-generation of Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing silicon solutions via GlobalFoundries...
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Highly efficient and selective electrocatalytic hydrogen peroxide production on Co-O-C active centers on graphene oxide

Electrochemical oxygen reduction provides an eco-friendly synthetic route to hydrogen peroxide (H2O2), a widely used green chemical. However, the kinetically sluggish and low-selectivity oxygen reduction reaction (ORR) is a key challenge to electrochemical production of H2O2 for practical applications. Herein, we demonstrate that single cobalt atoms anchored on oxygen functionalized graphene oxide form Co-O-C@GO active centres (abbreviated as Co1@GO for simplicity) that act as an efficient and durable electrocatalyst for H2O2 production. This Co1@GO electrocatalyst shows excellent electrochemical performance in O2-saturated 0.1"‰M KOH, exhibiting high reactivity with an onset potential of 0.91"‰V and H2O2 production of 1.0"‰mg"‰cmâˆ’2 hâˆ’1 while affording high selectivity of 81.4% for H2O2. Our combined experimental observations and theoretical calculations indicate that the high reactivity and selectivity of Co1@GO for H2O2 electrogeneration arises from a synergistic effect between the O-bonded single Co atoms and adjacent oxygen functional groups (C-O bonds) of the GO present in the Co-O-C active centres.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Large-scale planar and spherical light-emitting diodes based on arrays of perovskite quantum wires

Halide perovskites are enticing candidates for highly efficient planar light-emitting diodes (LEDs) with commercial potential in displays and lighting. However, it remains a challenge for conventional solution fabrication processes to fabricate large-scale or non-planar LEDs due to the non-uniformity of perovskite films in conjunction with material stability issues. Here large-area highly uniform arrays of crystalline perovskite quantum wires are grown with emission spectra covering the whole visible range. Photoluminescence quantum yield of up to 92% and 5,644 hours as the time for photoluminescence to degrade down to its 50% of the initial value under ambient conditions are achieved for MAPbBr3 quantum wires. LEDs based on these quantum wires on rigid and flexible planar substrates are fabricated up to a four-inch wafer size and also unique three-dimensional spherical LEDs with outstanding uniformity are reported. The results suggest that the approach developed here can be generalized to other unconventional three-dimensional LEDs in the future.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Active control of micrometer plasmon propagation in suspended graphene

Due to the two-dimensional character of graphene, theÂ plasmons sustained by this materialÂ have been invariably studied in supported samples so far. The substrate provides stability for graphene but often causes undesired interactions (such as dielectric losses, phonon hybridization, and impurity scattering) that compromise the quality and limit the intrinsic flexibility of graphene plasmons. Here, we demonstrate the visualization of plasmons in suspended graphene at room temperature, exhibiting high-quality factor Q~33 and long propagation length"‰>"‰3"‰Î¼m. We introduce the graphene suspension height as an effective plasmonic tuning knob that enables in situ change of the dielectric environment and substantially modulates the plasmon wavelength, propagation length, and group velocity. Such active control of micrometer plasmon propagation facilitates near-unity-order modulation of nanoscale energy flow that serves as a plasmonic switch with an on-off ratio above 14. The suspended graphene plasmons possess long propagation length, high tunability, and controllable energy transmission simultaneously, opening up broad horizons for application inÂ nano-photonic devices.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A plasmon modulator by directly controlling the couple of photon and electron

The manipulation of surface plasmon polaritons plays a pivotal role in plasmonic science and technology, however, the modulation efficiency of the traditional method suffers from the weak light-matter interaction. Herein, we propose a new method to overcome this obstacle by directly controlling the couple of photon and electron. In this paper, a hybrid graphene-dielectric- interdigital electrode structure is numerically and experimentally investigated. The plasmon is excited due to the confined carrier which is regulated by the potential wells. The frequency of plasmon can be tuned over a range of"‰~"‰33Â cmâˆ’1, and the obtained maximum extinction ratio is 8% via changing the confined area and the density of carrier. These findings may open up a new path to design the high efficiency all-optical modulator because the electrons can also be driven optically.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy