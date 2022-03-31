ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
P Diddy says he ‘never confirmed’ Will Smith and Chris Rock had reconciled

By Peony Hirwani
 1 day ago

P Diddy has clarified that he “never confirmed” that Will Smith and Chris Rock had reconciled after the Oscars 2022 incident.

On Sunday (27 March), Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about the appearance of Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith .

“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2 , can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head.

Smith then walked onstage and struck the comedian , yelling “keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth”.

Later, P Diddy, whose real name is Sean John Combs, offered to help resolve the feud between Smith and Rock.

“Will and Chris, we’re going to solve this – but right now we’re moving on with love,” the rapper said.

After Sunday night’s events unfolded, Page Six reported that P Diddy confirmed at the Vanity Fair Oscars party that Rock and Smith had reconciled after the incident.

However, P Diddy has now set the record straight.

“I never confirmed they had reconciled,” he told TMZ, according to Complex. “I said, ‘As brothers, they will work it out, and let’s move on with love’.”

On Wednesday (30 March), Rock broke his silence over Smith hitting him onstage at the Oscars.

The comedian addressed the altercation on Wednesday night (30 March) at the sold-out Boston show of his Ego Death tour, where he said he was “still processing” what happened last weekend.

Find the full list of 2022 Oscar winners here . See the latest updates and reactions from the dramatic ceremony here , and read about the biggest talking points here .

