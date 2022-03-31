ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte Tilbury Taps Twiggy, Enters the Metaverse

By Noor Lobad
 2 days ago

Charlotte Tilbury has added another star to her line’s firmament of spokespeople. Twiggy, whom the makeup artist/entrepreneur describes as “the original beauty disruptor,” has joined fellow celebrity ambassadors Kate Moss and Jourdan Dunn as a face of the brand.

The famed model-turned-actress will front Tilbury’s new Pillow Talk Party line, the latest addition to the Tilbury’s hero Pillow Talk franchise.

“Makeup has always been an important part of how I look — from the ’60s up until present day — especially eye makeup,” said Twiggy in a statement. “It’s changed over the years, but I don’t feel fully dressed and complete without my ‘eyes on’!”

The model personified the wide-eyed Mod makeup look of the ’60s, with her spiky lashes and dramatic eyeliner influencing a generation of trendsetters.

The collection features an eyeshadow palette in neutral shades with a touch of shimmer, a cream eyeshadow in a nude pink, two shades of a highlighter and a berry-brown mascara called Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes in Dream Pop . Prices range from $24 to $53; the collection hit counters this week.

In addition to its makeup line, Charlotte Tilbury is also entering the metaverse. The brand has partnered with experiential e-commerce platform Obsess to launch its upcoming Pillow Talk Party Virtual Beauty Wonderland on Friday, an immersive online universe that will take customers’ experience with the brand to novel heights. The virtual universe will not only allow customers to shop Charlotte Tilbury products , but also learn application techniques, view exclusive content, and interact with fellow users through its “Shop With Friends” feature.

“As an artist and as a creator, I have always had a vision of these magical worlds, it’s so exciting for me that through technology I can now bring these worlds to life,” said Tilbury in a statement. “I’ve been working in my secret tech laboratory with my incredible team of in-house engineers, data scientists, digital product designers and more to create a virtual beauty universe like no other.”

The exclusive content customers will be able to browse through includes behind-the-scenes interviews with VIPs, Pillow Talk Party masterclasses and opportunities to virtually interact with and manipulate 3D products. Having already introduced virtual try-on tools and consultations in recent years, this latest venture furthers the company’s fusion of interactive and personalized shopping experiences made possible by technology.

